TEN BLOCK O'TOOLE & MURPHY ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN 2027 EDITIONS OF BEST LAWYERS AND ONES TO WATCH FOR NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys at Block O'Toole & Murphy, a premier personal injury law firm in New York City, were recognized in the 2027 editions of Best Lawyers® and Ones to Watch. All attorneys were honored in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs practice area for their work representing victims of serious accidents.

Of the 10 attorneys recognized, six were selected to the prestigious Best Lawyers list in New York. This includes:

Partner Jeffrey A. Block, recognized since 2015

Partner Daniel P. O'Toole, recognized since 2014

Partner Stephen J. Murphy, recognized since 2014

Partner S. Joseph Donahue, recognized since 2024

Partner David L. Scher, recognized since 2024

Associate Christopher Soverow, recognized since 2023

Mr. Block also made the Best Lawyers' list for the Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs practice area.

Only 5 percent of attorneys in the United States earn the honor of being selected to Best Lawyers. Those that do are chosen through a rigorous peer-reviewed research process, which aims to capture the opinions of top legal professionals about colleagues in their area. Tens of thousands of attorneys across 70 countries participate in this process each year, and attorneys cannot nominate themselves or pay to be included on a Best Lawyers list.

Partners Christina Mercado and Pawel P. Wierzbicki were selected to Best Lawyers' Ones to Watch list, which seeks to highlight talented attorneys who have been in private practice for less than ten years. Both Ms. Mercado and Mr. Wierzbicki were recognized by Ones to Watch last year as well. Associates Aaron R. Fishkin and Kristian Krober were also included in this year's Ones to Watch list for the first time.

Ones to Watch uses the same peer review process as Best Lawyers to find early career attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill in the legal profession.

The 2027 cycle was Best Lawyers' most participated-in research process in the organization's 40-year history. As the oldest peer-review publication in law, Best Lawyers has long been a trusted source for those in need of legal assistance.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients hurt in car crashes, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. For a free consultation, call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy