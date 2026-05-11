Super Lawyers Names Daniel P. O'Toole Among Top Five Personal Injury Plaintiff Attorneys in New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel P. O'Toole, managing partner of the firm Block O'Toole & Murphy, has been named to Super Lawyers' 2026 Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff attorneys list for the New York Metro area.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from Super Lawyers," said Mr. O'Toole. "It is especially meaningful, because our work is ultimately about helping seriously injured people and their families rebuild their lives after devastating accidents."

Each year, Super Lawyers assesses attorneys nationwide across 70 practice areas by researching their verdicts and settlements, professional achievements, honors and awards, pro bono service, and reputation among peers. Only the top 5% of attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and only those with the five highest scores in the selection process are named to the region's Top 5 practice area lists.

With more than thirty years of experience, Mr. O'Toole has recovered more than $1 billion in settlements and verdicts for clients, including several record-breaking results.

In 2024, he and Partners Scott Occhiogrosso and David L. Scher secured a $65,000,000 settlement for a Brooklyn cyclist, which is one of the largest reported personal injury settlements ever in New York. Previously, in 2019, he and Mr. Occhiogrosso returned the largest personal injury jury verdict outside of medical malpractice in New York State history, for a total of $110,174,972.

For the third year in a row, Mr. O'Toole was also named to Super Lawyers' Top 100 New York Metro attorneys list.

Outside of the courtroom, Mr. O'Toole co-chairs the New York State Trial Lawyers Association's (NYSTLA's) Labor Law Committee, which fights to protect the safety of construction workers in the state.

He and his wife, Claire, are also dedicated to charity work, having contributed significantly to various scholarships at schools such as Fordham University School of Law, Georgetown University, and the University of Scranton. They are also supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (which the firm has raised over $10,000,000 for across annual fundraising events), Pony Power Therapies, the Institute for Educational Achievements, and more. Last year, Mr. O'Toole ran the Philadelphia Half-Marathon in support of Black and Missing, an organization that works to reunite missing persons of color with their families.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients hurt in car crashes, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. For a free consultation, call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/.

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy