Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Brookdale communities have been recognized by the American Healthcare Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) for providing quality care.

The AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative builds upon existing work by setting specific, measureable goals to further improve quality. The recognition program honors members for their achievements in reaching these goals.

Members of the Brookdale Lakeway team were in attendance to receive their certificate.

These Brookdale communities were recognized as 2017 Quality Initiative Achievers at the recent recognition luncheon in New Orleans:



Galleria Woods – Birmingham, Alabama

Brookdale North Chandler – Chandler, Arizona

Brookdale Fountaingrove – Santa Rosa, California

Brookdale Yorba Linda – Yorba Linda, California

Brookdale Green Mountain – Lakewood, Colorado

Brookdale Denver – Denver, Colorado

Brookdale Smithfield – Smithfield, Rhode Island

Brookdale Lakeway – Lakeway, Texas

Brookdale Willowbrook Place – Houston, Texas

Brookdale Westlake Hills – Austin, Texas

"We're proud of each of the Brookdale communities that were named Quality Initiative Achievers," said Sheryl White, divisional director of Clinical Services – Entry Fee Division at Brookdale. "This honor is all about building upon current efforts and taking them to the next level. To have 10 communities recognized for advancement reflects the commitment of our associates in the areas of growth and excellence."

Since the launch of the program in 2012, AHCA members have been challenged to meet eight main goals of the initiative. Those include: reduce hospital readmissions, increase staff stability, reduce the off-label use of antipsychotics and increase customer satisfaction. To be recognized, members must meet at least four of the eight goals. Reaching these targets means providers are improving the health of seniors while also driving down costs.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,010 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 99,000 residents as of March 31, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

