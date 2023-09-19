Ten Corboy & Demetrio Attorneys Selected to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2024

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is proud to announce that ten of its attorneys were selected to the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for 2024. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review, and lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

Congratulations to our 2024 Best Lawyers' honorees:

Thomas Demetrio, Founding Partner

Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr., Partner

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Daniel S. Kirschner, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth Lumb, Managing Partner

Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Kohut, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Francis Patrick Murphy, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

William T. Gibbs, Partner

Mass Tort/Class Actions and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Also Designated "Lawyer of the Year" in Mass Tort/Class Actions

Edward G. Willer, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Michael Ditore, Associate Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Peter O'Malley, "Of Counsel"

Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Partner Bill Gibbs also received the honor of being selected a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs in Chicago. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award and Gibbs received the award due to the "extremely high feedback" received by Best Lawyers researchers.

In addition, Associate Attorney Britney Pennycook was named to "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers for a second consecutive year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

