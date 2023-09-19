Ten Corboy & Demetrio Attorneys Selected to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2024

Corboy & Demetrio

19 Sep, 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is proud to announce that ten of its attorneys were selected to the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for 2024.  Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review, and lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

Congratulations to our 2024 Best Lawyers' honorees:

Thomas Demetrio, Founding Partner
Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr., Partner
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Daniel S. Kirschner, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth Lumb, Managing Partner
Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Kohut, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Francis Patrick Murphy, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

William T. Gibbs, Partner
Mass Tort/Class Actions and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Also Designated "Lawyer of the Year" in Mass Tort/Class Actions

Edward G. Willer, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michael Ditore, Associate Attorney
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Peter O'Malley, "Of Counsel"
Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Partner Bill Gibbs also received the honor of being selected a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs in Chicago.  Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award and Gibbs received the award due to the "extremely high feedback" received by Best Lawyers researchers.

In addition, Associate Attorney Britney Pennycook was named to "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers for a second consecutive year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million. To speak with Thomas Demetrio, Philip Corboy, Jr., or another one of our attorneys, please call us at 312-346-3191 or email us at [email protected]. We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go to www.corboydemetrio.com.

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., CMO, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077; [email protected]

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio

