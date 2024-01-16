Ten Four Truck Insurance Unveils New 2024 Coverages

CARTER LAKE, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Four Truck Insurance is excited to announce new coverages for 2024, further solidifying its dedication to offering top-tier, affordable insurance for the commercial trucking sector. The new coverages include Auto Liability, General Liability, and Trailer Interchange.

Andy Lucht, CEO of Ten Four Truck Insurance, shares, "Our expansion into these coverages reflects our commitment to reshaping the insurance landscape for truckers. This milestone amplifies our goal to provide all trucking-related coverages for our valued customers."

Lucht emphasizes the team's enthusiasm: "The introduction of these coverages underscores our dedication to ensuring protection for truckers. These latest offerings provide tailored solutions to address the diverse risks our trucking clients face."

Key additions like Auto Liability offer protection against potential financial setbacks from accidents. This includes coverage for third-party property damage, medical expenses, and lost wages, granting truckers greater peace of mind.

General Liability protects against the potential financial impact of injuries or property damage resulting from various business activities beyond operating your truck.

Regarding Trailer Interchange, Lucht clarifies, "It's essential protection for non-owned trailers under interchange agreements, providing a safeguard against unexpected incidents."

This expansion solidifies Ten Four Truck Insurance's position as a go-to resource for the trucking community's insurance needs.

For detailed information on these new coverages and personalized solutions, visit tenfourins.com.

About Ten Four Truck Insurance: As a premier provider exclusively serving the commercial trucking industry, Ten Four Truck Insurance prioritizes quick turnaround times, competitive pricing, and exceptional service, aiming to be the first insurance company owner operators and fleets think of for their insurance needs.

Press Contact:

Alex Petrovich, Chief Operating Officer

Ten Four Truck Insurance

712-847-8337

apetrovich@tenfourins.com

