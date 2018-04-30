Ten High Schools Advance To Championship Round Of National Competition On Constitution And Bill Of Rights

Nearly 1,200 high school students from 35 states have gathered in Washington, D.C., to participate in the 31th Annual We the People National Finals, administered by the Center for Civic Education. The initial field of 52 classes has been reduced to 10 finalists based on the combined scores of each class over the past two days of intense examination of their constitutional knowledge. In the competition, students demonstrate their knowledge of constitutional issues before simulated congressional committees composed of constitutional scholars, lawyers, historians and public officials. Students complete a comprehensive course of study on the Constitution to qualify for the competition.

More information about the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution program and the National Finals is available at http://www.civiced.org/programs/wtp and http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2018

FINAL ROUNDS OF COMPETITION ON CAPITOL HILL

2 Sessions: Session 1: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Session 2: 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Hearing Schedule will be found on: http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2018

The 10 schools in alphabetical order:

School State

Amador Valley High School California

Foothill High School* California

Denver East High School Colorado

Maine South High School Illinois

Fishers High School Indiana

Grant High School Oregon

Lincoln High School* Oregon

Maggie L. Walker Governor's Virginia

School for Government and International Studies

Tahoma High School Washington

Wauwatosa West High School Wisconsin

*Denotes Wild Card Team

OPEN FOR NEWS COVERAGE.

To avoid disruption of the hearings and facilitate news coverage please contact Robert Leming at 805-890-4059 or Mark Molli at 818-912-7695 prior to entering a hearing room.

THE AWARDS CEREMONY

April 30, 8:30 P.M. EDT

National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia

[Winners announced 9:30 p.m. EDT]

