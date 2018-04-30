Ten High Schools Advance To Championship Round Of National Competition On Constitution And Bill Of Rights

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Schools from California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are advancing to the championship round of the 2018 We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals Monday, April 30. Ten classes will vie for first place in the academic competition, where students demonstrate their constitutional knowledge during simulated congressional hearings. The championship round will take place in congressional hearing rooms on Capitol Hill. The competition schedule is provided below.
Nearly 1,200 high school students from 35 states have gathered in Washington, D.C., to participate in the 31th Annual We the People National Finals, administered by the Center for Civic Education. The initial field of 52 classes has been reduced to 10 finalists based on the combined scores of each class over the past two days of intense examination of their constitutional knowledge. In the competition, students demonstrate their knowledge of constitutional issues before simulated congressional committees composed of constitutional scholars, lawyers, historians and public officials. Students complete a comprehensive course of study on the Constitution to qualify for the competition.
FINAL ROUNDS OF COMPETITION ON CAPITOL HILL
2 Sessions: Session 1: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Session 2: 2:00 – 5:00 pm
The 10 schools in alphabetical order:
School State
Amador Valley High School California
Foothill High School* California
Denver East High School Colorado
Maine South High School Illinois
Fishers High School Indiana
Grant High School Oregon
Lincoln High School* Oregon
Maggie L. Walker Governor's Virginia
School for Government and International Studies
Tahoma High School Washington
Wauwatosa West High School Wisconsin
*Denotes Wild Card Team
OPEN FOR NEWS COVERAGE.
To avoid disruption of the hearings and facilitate news coverage please contact Robert Leming at 805-890-4059 or Mark Molli at 818-912-7695 prior to entering a hearing room.
THE AWARDS CEREMONY
April 30, 8:30 P.M. EDT
National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia
[Winners announced 9:30 p.m. EDT]
