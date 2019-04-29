Ten High Schools Advance To Championship Round Of National Competition On Constitution And Bill Of Rights
Apr 29, 2019, 06:00 ET
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools from California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia and Washington are advancing to the championship round of the 2019 We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals Monday, April 29. Ten classes will vie for first place in the academic competition, where students demonstrate their constitutional knowledge during simulated congressional hearings. The championship round will take place in congressional hearing rooms on Capitol Hill. The competition schedule is provided below.
Nearly 1,300 high school students from 44 states have gathered in Washington, D.C., to participate in the 32nd Annual We the People National Finals, administered by the Center for Civic Education. The initial field of 56 classes has been reduced to 10 finalists based on the combined scores of each class over the past two days of intense examination of their constitutional knowledge. In the competition, students demonstrate their knowledge of constitutional issues before simulated congressional committees composed of constitutional scholars, lawyers, historians and public officials. Students complete a comprehensive course of study on the Constitution to qualify for the competition.
More information about the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution program and the National Finals is available at http://www.civiced.org/programs/wtp and http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2019
FINAL ROUNDS OF COMPETITION ON CAPITOL HILL
2 Sessions: Session 1: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Session 2: 2:00 – 5:00 pm
Hearing Schedule will be found on: http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2019
The 10 schools in alphabetical order:
|
School
|
State
|
Amador Valley High School
|
California
|
Denver East High School
|
Colorado
|
Hamilton Southeastern High School
|
Indiana
|
Fishers High School*
|
Indiana
|
Black River Public School*
|
Michigan
|
Lincoln High School
|
Oregon
|
Grant High School *
|
Oregon
|
Maggie L. Walker Governor's
|
Virginia
|
Douglas S Freeman High School*
|
Virginia
|
Tahoma High School
|
Washington
|
*Denotes Wild Card Team
THE AWARDS CEREMONY
April 29, 8:30 P.M. EDT
National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia
[National winner and top 9 announced 9:30 p.m. EDT]
