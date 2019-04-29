Ten High Schools Advance To Championship Round Of National Competition On Constitution And Bill Of Rights

Nearly 1,300 high school students from 44 states have gathered in Washington, D.C., to participate in the 32nd Annual We the People National Finals, administered by the Center for Civic Education. The initial field of 56 classes has been reduced to 10 finalists based on the combined scores of each class over the past two days of intense examination of their constitutional knowledge. In the competition, students demonstrate their knowledge of constitutional issues before simulated congressional committees composed of constitutional scholars, lawyers, historians and public officials. Students complete a comprehensive course of study on the Constitution to qualify for the competition.

More information about the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution program and the National Finals is available at http://www.civiced.org/programs/wtp and http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2019

FINAL ROUNDS OF COMPETITION ON CAPITOL HILL

2 Sessions: Session 1: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Session 2: 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Hearing Schedule will be found on: http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2019

The 10 schools in alphabetical order:

School State Amador Valley High School California Denver East High School Colorado Hamilton Southeastern High School Indiana Fishers High School* Indiana Black River Public School* Michigan Lincoln High School Oregon Grant High School * Oregon Maggie L. Walker Governor's

School for Government and International Studies Virginia Douglas S Freeman High School* Virginia Tahoma High School Washington



*Denotes Wild Card Team



THE AWARDS CEREMONY

April 29, 8:30 P.M. EDT

National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia

[National winner and top 9 announced 9:30 p.m. EDT]

