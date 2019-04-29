Ten High Schools in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania Receive Governor's Civic Engagement Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar presented Governor's Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) today to 10 high schools in central and northeast Pennsylvania for registering to vote at least 65 percent of their eligible students.

"This is an incredible achievement. You should be proud of yourselves," Secretary Boockvar told the students at a regional recognition event at the Pennsylvania State Museum. "Thank you for engaging in the electoral process and educating your peers about it."

The GCEA program, now in its second year, encourages eligible Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections as voter registration drive organizers, voters and poll workers. Students are eligible to register if they are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.

The award is presented by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education and the Governor's Office, in collaboration with Inspire U.S., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that trains and assists students working to increase voter participation.

Eight schools received Gold Level awards today for registering 85 percent or more of their eligible students. The schools are Boiling Springs, Building 21 Allentown, Carlisle, Conrad Weiser, Middletown Area, Northwest Area, South Williamsport and Wyoming Valley West high schools.

Four of these schools — Carlisle, Middletown Area, Northwest Area and Wyoming Valley West high schools — also earned Gold Level awards last school year.

Two schools — Montrose Area Junior/Senior and Red Lion Area Senior high schools — earned Silver Level awards for registering at least 65 percent of their eligible students.

This year 23 high schools around the state earned GCEA awards, out of 63 schools that participated. A total of 3,109 eligible students were registered through the program. Eight students won individual awards, new this year, for registering their peers and also serving as poll workers for the November 2018 election.

In the GCEA program's first year, 16 high schools earned awards by registering 2,955 eligible students.

"We are pleased to see the GCEA program grow and attract more high schools," Secretary Boockvar said. "These students deserve a lot of credit for their civic-mindedness."

Two more regional recognition events for GCEA winners are planned. They will be held May 2 at the Science Center Theater on Montgomery County Community College's Central Campus in Blue Bell, and May 7 at the William Pitt Union at the University of Pittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

