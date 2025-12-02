TEN Holdings Accelerates Ten Events Pro Development Through Webinar.net Partnership, Unlocking Faster ARR Growth and $1.2-$1.7M in Operational Savings

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) ("TEN Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced a major milestone in the accelerated development of Ten Events Pro, its next-generation event technology platform. The progress is driven by a new technical partnership with Webinar.net, a cloud-based platform that simplifies global online engagement with enterprise-grade scale and security, providing the Company with technology that fast-tracks Ten Pro's roadmap and delivers significant cost savings.

Leveraging this partnership will bring Ten Events Pro to market faster than anticipated, positioning the Company for stronger market growth and accelerated annual recurring revenue (ARR). The partnership we believe will also delivers substantial operational efficiencies, including an estimated $1.2–$1.7 million reduction in operating expenses in 2026, further strengthening TEN Holdings' financial position.

"The partnership with Ten Events strengthens our position in the rapidly expanding corporate virtual events and webinars market, said Michael Nelson, President of Webinar.net. Ten Events is positioned to expand its offerings and capture new market opportunities, while we benefit from their ability to bring our technology to more enterprises at scale. Together, we're delivering a stronger, more competitive solution for customers and unlocking long-term value for both organizations."

Partnership Key Advantages Driving Growth:

3x Faster Development: The partnership accelerates Ten Events Pro's build cycle, tripling development speed and allowing the platform to hit the market years ahead of schedule.

Immediate Integrations: Access to advanced technology provides out-of-the-box integrations with critical tools, creating instant value for customers.

Amplified AI & Engagement Suite: Enhanced capabilities will significantly expand Ten Events Pro's engagement features, delivering measurable ROI for clients and strengthening long-term adoption.

"This is more than a product milestone; it's a turning point for Ten Events. The accelerated development of Ten Events Pro puts us years ahead of schedule and opens the door to new opportunities for long-term growth.," said Randolph Wilson Jones III, Chief Executive Officer of TEN Holdings. "By combining Ten Events' expertise in high-quality, reliable production with this advanced technical capability, we are in a position to deliver more value to our clients, capture market share faster, and drive stronger returns for our investors."

This strategic move reflects TEN Holdings' commitment to innovation, disciplined growth, and shareholder value. In addition to cost savings, the accelerated timeline means Ten Event Pro will support customers with expanded features and scalability sooner than expected, helping the company seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving events landscape. By leveraging Webinar.net's enterprise-grade platform, TEN Holdings is positioned to deliver Ten Events Pro faster, more efficiently, and with enhanced capabilities that drive both client ROI and long-term shareholder value.

About Webinar.Net

Webinar.net delivers the enterprise-grade infrastructure behind today's most demanding virtual and hybrid events. Engineered on AWS for resilience, scalability, and security, the platform integrates AI-powered features and real-time analytics to redefine audience engagement. Enterprises worldwide rely on Webinar.net to simplify complex digital communications while future-proofing their event strategies in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, TEN Events, Inc., is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

