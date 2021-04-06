Ten Industry-Leading Brands Combine to Form WIN Waste Innovations

Along with the new operating name, WIN Waste Innovations today unveiled its tagline to convey the brand's dual focus on customer service and sustainability: Performance for the Planet . The company will formally celebrate its rebranding on April 20, hosting a series of events to preserve habitats, promote sustainability and engage community volunteers and employees in protecting the planet.

WIN Waste Innovations is comprised of the former Wheelabrator Technologies as well as Stamford, Conn.-based City Carting & Recycling and Tunnel Hill Partners; Londonderry, N.H.-based Charles George Waste Disposal & Recycling; Westboro, Mass.-based United Material Management; Eliot, Maine-based Shipyard Waste Solutions; Atkinson, N.H.-based Bay State Disposal; Westchester County-based County Waste Management, Inc.; Fitchburg, Mass.-based Fiore Trucking Recycle & Disposal and the commercial and residential subscription business of West Bridgewater, Mass.-based Noonan Waste Service.

"By bringing together these 10 industry leading companies under a single brand, WIN Waste Innovations has positioned itself to deliver essential services to our customers and communities while performing for the planet," said WIN Waste Innovations President and CEO Robert C. Boucher. "We strive to exceed our customers' expectations every day, delivering comprehensive, tailored waste services from a professional, responsible team you can count on. Our passionate and professional employees are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and end-to-end solutions that begin with reliable waste pickup at the curb and end with flexible disposal options designed to support a healthier planet."

The company operates from Maine to Florida and as far west as Ohio. By retaining the well-established teams that managed the respective legacy brands, WIN Waste Innovations will broaden and deepen its operational footprint in the Northeast and other markets of strategic interest, while ensuring a seamless transition for customers. In all, the combined company operates 50 strategically located collection, transfer and disposal assets, and serves more than 110,000 collections customers on 231 collection routes utilizing 346 total collection vehicles and eight hauling locations.

"The combination of these established collection, hauling, transfer and waste-to-energy companies enables WIN Waste Innovations to provide the holistic approach to waste management our customers and communities need," said Boucher. "In addition to providing exceptional customer service at every point along the value chain, we are preserving our natural resources.

"As a combined company, each year we convert 6.7 million tons of waste into clean, renewable energy to power 340,000 homes and recycle more than 234,000 tons of plastic, paper and metal from the waste stream."

WIN Waste Innovations introduces a new standard for reliable waste management solutions—from collections and hauling to transfer and disposal—backed by live, personal customer service and a commitment to the communities and the world we share. Customers will begin to see striking new colors to match our bold service goals throughout our fleet. The company's new website—www.win-waste.com—launched today. Additional functionality will be added to the online platform over coming weeks.

On April 20, the company will formally recognize its rebranding by hosting events in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maryland. Joining with local community partners in various markets, company employees will participate in community cleaning and greening events, including marsh-restoration activities, tree plantings, litter cleanups and other initiatives to benefit the environment. Additional community events will be scheduled in other markets later in the spring.

ABOUT WIN WASTE INNOVATIONS

WIN Waste Innovations is a waste management company committed to delivering essential waste management solutions to customers and communities supported by our team of 1,900 employees. We believe in preserving our environment for future generations while providing for today's needs. WIN Waste Innovations is a vertically integrated business with a platform of 50 strategically located collection, transfer and disposal assets. These include waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, ash monofills, landfills, and fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles. We process more than 11 million tons of waste annually, converting 6.7 million tons of waste into clean, renewable energy that powers 340,000 homes. We recycle more than 234,000 tons of plastic, paper and metals from the waste stream.

