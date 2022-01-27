"Ten Minutes With," A Fresh Approach to Late Night Talk Shows Now Being Streamed by MOKO

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's something extraordinary happening in the suburbs of Connecticut, one-hour outside of New York City. A late night talk show, on which legitimate celebrities come by for 10 minute interviews in host/creator Brian Kelsey's garage set. Built on an obsession, a dream, and a bet, the fun 20 minute program is now being carried by streaming platform MOKO.

Brian in the studio. Brian and guest, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota call Geraldo Rivera for mustache advice.

Atlanta-based MOKO features curated uplifting and inspiring content, as well as original shows designed to help viewers live their best lives. 25 percent of their subscription cost goes to multiple charities. "It's a perfect fit," says MOKO CEO and creator Thomas Cantley. "Brian and the show itself are all about positive vibes, fun, and following a dream. We're all so excited to have "Ten Minutes With" on our platform!"

As host Brian Kelsey explains it, the show began innocently enough. He challenged himself to build a late-night talk show set in his garage and see who the most famous people would be that he could get to stop by, in person, for a 10-minute interview.

"As it turns out, they did show up," Kelsey said. "Celebrities, musicians, actors and the like. I built everything myself from scratch – the desk, the set, I even wrote and recorded the theme music." Brian also runs the 6 cameras, audio, in studio P.A. and edits the show himself.

"What arose from the sawdust and garage grime was a show that is loose, rough around the edges, and fun – reminiscent of early 1980s-era David Letterman," he said. Instead of a velvet curtain, guests enter through the garage door, ceremoniously opened by producer and sidekick, Pete Scifo. Among Kelsey's guests have been comedian Gilbert Gottfried, musicians Chris Frantz of the Talking Heads and Gino Vannelli, actress Stephanie Szostak, CNN anchor and journalist Alisyn Camerota and Today Show host Craig Melvin.

But it's not just interviews, Brian and Pete produce other elements and sprinkle them into each episode. Things like reading guest rejection letters, going into businesses with the name 'celebrity' in it in search of celebrities, there is even a model train built into the set, with which Pete delivers drinks to Brian and guest.

Kelsey began his career as a radio host and voice actor working with Howard Stern, Martha Stewart, and has made regular appearances on the "Today Show," FOX and HGTV. Kelsey is a licensed contractor and starred in a short-run home renovation television show on NBC called "Kelsey On The House."

