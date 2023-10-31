Ten Oaks Group Bolsters Sourcing Team with Additional Investment Professionals

Ten Oaks Group

31 Oct, 2023, 14:12 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures, proudly announces the addition of four Investment Leads into its sourcing team. Each of these professionals brings a distinctive blend of expertise and experience that will fortify and elevate Ten Oaks Group's market penetration in key verticals and geographic focus areas.

Minsik Hong, formerly a Venture Partner at Global Millennial Capital, has an extensive background in data driven B2B software investment and strategic sourcing from his time at Mann+Hummel GmbH. Minsik is an alumnus of Dong-A University in Busan, South Korea, and holds an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. His unique background and language skills have opened the door for Ten Oaks to expand its focus on Asian market penetration.

Delaney Pouch brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous roles at renowned firms such as Goldman Sachs, Excellent Capital, Grief & Co. Investment Bank, and Atar Capital. Her prowess in M&A and private investments across diverse industries further enhances the sourcing team's capabilities. Delaney is an alumna of Southern Methodist University.

David Suvall previously held the title of Director of Business Development at Gideon Strategic Partners. His experience in investment sourcing and capital raising, as well as his work at Sunrun and BlackRock's Special Opportunities Group, position him as a valuable addition to the team. David completed his undergraduate studies at NYU Stern and earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Liam Jose rounds out the exceptional roster, bringing with him with a background in driving M&A expansion in new verticals at Constellation Software and prior experience as a Commercial Account Manager at TD Bank, thus strengthening the investment expertise of Ten Oaks Group's sourcing team. Liam holds an undergraduate degree from Queen's University.

Commenting on the expansion, Co-founder Mike Hahn, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Minsik Hong, Delaney Pouch, David Suvall, and Liam Jose to Ten Oaks Group. Each of them brings a unique set of skills and experience that will be instrumental in positioning Ten Oaks Group to be the trusted partner of choice to corporate sellers looking for a carve-out solution. Ten Oaks is well positioned to provide a frictionless approach in providing flexible and seamless carve-outs."

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office focused exclusively on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer fit their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process and implement operational strategies that reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business.

Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its own dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Ten Oaks Group was founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn and has closed 26 carve-out transactions across 10 countries since inception.

To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

SOURCE Ten Oaks Group

