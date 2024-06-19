Ten Oaks Group Bolsters Team with Top Talent and Promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a family office focused on value-based carve out investments, proudly announces the arrival of two seasoned professionals, Nick Ricci and Doris Payer, to its team. In tandem, the firm celebrates the elevation of Vincent Celestino and James Deng to the role of Executive Operating Partner, as well as Kyle Cook and Hunter McGuirk to Senior Operating Partners.

Nick Ricci joins Ten Oaks Group's Execution Team as Vice President. Prior to Ten Oaks, Nick was a Vice President of Leveraged Finance at Citizens Bank, leading the execution of loan and high yield bond capital raises in support of buyouts, acquisitions and recapitalizations for clients. Previously, Nick worked as an Investment Associate at AEA Investors and in Leveraged Finance at Wells Fargo Securities. Nick holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

Doris Payer joins Ten Oaks Group as Assistant General Counsel. She has broad international legal experience across various industries, and is proficient in corporate/business, commercial, and regulatory law. Doris received her JD from Nova Southeastern University and holds additional degrees from University of San Diego, University of Regensburg, Germany, and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany.

In addition to the new leadership hires, Ten Oaks Group proudly announces the promotions of Vincent Celestino and James Deng to Executive Operating Partners and Kyle Cook and Hunter McGuirk to Senior Operating Partners. This promotion reflects the value creation impact that these professionals have made across Ten Oaks Group portfolio holdings.

"We are proud to announce the additions of Nick and Doris to our team as well as the promotions of our Operating Parter professionals," shares Curtis Griner, Managing Partner and General Counsel at Ten Oaks Group. "Their strategic foresight and leadership enable our continued success."

About Ten Oaks Group

Ten Oaks Group is a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility, and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer align with their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process, implementing operational strategies to reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business. Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn, Ten Oaks Group has closed 27 carve-out transactions across 15 countries since its inception. To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

