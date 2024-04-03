Ten Oaks Group Expands Transaction Capabilities with Strategic New Additions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a leading family office specializing in corporate carve-outs, proudly announces the recent expansion of its transaction execution team with three strategic hires: Kyle McCormick as Senior Associate, Ethan Holguin as Associate, and Saika Maeda as Japan Investment Lead. These strategic hires solidify Ten Oaks Group's position as a solution-driven buy-side partner, committed to delivering seamless carve-out transactions.

Kyle McCormick is a Senior Associate at Ten Oaks Group. Prior to Ten Oaks, he was an Investment Banking Associate in the TMT group at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on advising clients on M&A, capital raising, and other corporate activities. Kyle began his career with Deloitte Consulting's Strategy & Operations Group. Kyle holds an undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University and MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Ethan Holguin is an Associate at Ten Oaks Group. With a background in M&A advisory at Eide Bailly and CohnReznick, Ethan has expertise in buy- and sell-side financial due diligence for corporate carve-outs and divestitures. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of New Mexico and a graduate degree from the University of Colorado.

Saika Maeda is a Japan Investment Lead at Ten Oaks Group. Prior to Ten Oaks, Saika was a venture capitalist leading the deal sourcing, fundraising, execution, and portfolio management in Deep Tech fund at Millennium Technology Value Partners. Previously, Saika was a Japan Consumer Retail and Consumer Tech investment analyst at a hedge fund, Kylin Management. She began her career at JPMorgan Investment Banking in Tokyo after completing an undergraduate degree at Kyoto University.

Curtis Griner, Managing Partner of Ten Oaks Group, stated, "The additions of Kyle, Ethan, and Saika position Ten Oaks Group to capitalize on the opportunities we are witnessing in the carve-out market, providing a solution-oriented and streamlined process to our corporate partners both domestically and internationally."

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility, and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer align with their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process, implementing operational strategies to reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business. Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn, Ten Oaks Group has closed 27 carve-out transactions across 15 countries since its inception. To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

SOURCE Ten Oaks Group