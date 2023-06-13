Ten Oaks Group Strengthens Global Investment Capabilities and Expands Team

Ten Oaks Group

13 Jun, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a family office focused exclusively on investing in corporate divestitures, is excited to announce the expansion of its investment team with three key new hires to support its continued growth in the LATAM and EMEA markets.

Joining as market-focused Investment Leads, Seif Rageh and Sergio Yruegas bring extensive business development and expertise in the corporate carve-out space. Their combined wealth of experience will support Ten Oaks Group's strategic expansion into global markets, with a specific focus on the LATAM and EMEA regions. Each team member will contribute significantly to the Ten Oaks mission of delivering strategic transaction solutions for business entities looking to divest non-core assets. In tandem with this global push, Luis Castellanos joins Ten Oaks Group as an Investment Administrator. Castellanos's role will be pivotal in driving process improvements and increasing team efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sergio, Seif, and Luis to our world class team" said Mike Hahn, Co-Founder at Ten Oaks Group. "Their diverse skillsets and impressive backgrounds perfectly align with our commitment to providing creative and tailored transaction solutions for corporate sellers. We are confident that their expertise will further strengthen our capabilities and support our market penetration into new and existing markets." 

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office focused exclusively on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer fit their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of operating partners to manage the transition and separation process and implement operational strategies that reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business.

Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its own dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Ten Oaks Group was founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn and has closed 25 carve-out transactions across 10 countries since inception.

To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

