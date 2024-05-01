Ten Oaks Group Welcomes Bennett Cook and Alex Ney as Operating Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a leading family office specializing in corporate carve-outs, is excited to announce the appointment of Bennett Cook and Alex Ney as Operating Partners. In their new roles, Bennett and Alex will play integral roles in driving operational excellence and value creation across the company's portfolio companies.

Bennett Cook brings a wealth of experience to Ten Oaks Group, having previously served as a management consultant at Altman Solon, where he focused on corporate strategy and due diligence projects within the telecom, media, and technology sectors. Prior to that, Bennett held positions in corporate development at a Bain Capital-backed software firm and in product and customer success at a SaaS startup. Bennett holds an undergraduate degree from Colgate University and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.

Alex Ney brings a strong background in financial advisory and operational improvement to Ten Oaks Group. Alex previously worked within an Office of the CFO & Private Equity Advisory consulting group, where he specialized in professionalizing finance functions and preparing assets for sale at investor-backed organizations. His career began at EY, where he gained valuable experience in financial due diligence. Alex is a CPA and a graduate of Indiana University.

"We are delighted to welcome Bennett and Alex to the Ten Oaks team," said Curtis Griner, Managing Partner at Ten Oaks Group. "Their proven track records and deep expertise will be invaluable assets as we continue to partner with management teams to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence."

The addition of Bennett Cook and Alex Ney as Operating Partners underscores Ten Oaks Group's commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and driving the value creation process at the company's portfolio companies. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience will further enhance the company's ability to identify and execute value-enhancing initiatives across its portfolio.

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility, and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer align with their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process, implementing operational strategies to reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business. Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn, Ten Oaks Group has closed 27 carve-out transactions across 15 countries since its inception. To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

SOURCE Ten Oaks Group