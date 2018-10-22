Ten Outstanding Student-Athletes Are Named Wendy's High School Heisman National Finalists In The Program's 25th Year And Annual College Scholarship Competition

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From an applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, 10 students have been named National Finalists in the 25th year of Wendy's annual scholarship competition.

Wendy's High School Heisman was created by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas in 1994. Dave dropped out of high school when he was 15 years old to work full-time and went on to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in history. While this nontraditional path led to his prosperity, it worried Dave that others would follow in his footsteps and expect to achieve similar fame and wealth by not finishing high school or attending college. At 61 years old, Dave enrolled at Coconut Creek High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and received his General Equivalency Diploma. Inspired by this moment and with a desire to celebrate the outstanding achievements of youth in America, he launched Wendy's High School Heisman.

Twenty-five years later, Wendy's has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country. Wendy's High School Heisman has also celebrated more than 650,000 of the nation's most esteemed high school seniors who share Wendy's values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field.

The 2018 National Finalists will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and compete for the chance to be named the 2018 male and female National Winners. National Winners will be announced on Friday, November 9, 2018 on www.wendysheisman.com. The two National Winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust's annual college Heisman award broadcast on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

2018 FEMALE NATIONAL FINALISTS 2018 MALE NATIONAL FINALISTS Erin Coykendall

Spencerport, N.Y. | Spencerport High School

Sports: Lacrosse, Soccer, Bowling, Basketball Lauren Eccles

Dandridge, Tenn. | Jefferson County High School

Sports: Soccer, Swimming, Track & Field Bronte Johnson

Blacklick, Ohio | Lincoln High School Sports: Golf, Track & Field Myracle Lettries

Houston, Texas | Macarthur Senior High School

Sports: Volleyball, Track & Field Rachel Turner

Scottsdale, Ariz. | Chaparral High School

Sports: Cross Country, Track & Field Alex Barnes

Westminster, Md. | Winters Mill High School

Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball Sunjay Chawla

Greenwood, Miss. | Pillow Academy

Sports: Tennis, Soccer, Golf Jashon Palmer

Houston, Texas | Eisenhower High School

Sports: Football, Track & Field, Golf, Basketball Parker Sherry

East Palestine, Ohio | East Palestine High School

Sports: Football, Basketball, Track & Field Derek Zheng

Cupertino, Calif. | Monta Vista High School

Sports: Football, Track & Field

National Finalists who do not go on to become National Winners receive a $1,000 scholarship. National Winners receive a $5,000 scholarship. This scholarship is based on the final level achieved and is not cumulative.

