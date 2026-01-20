Ten PADRE Mediators and Arbitrators Inducted Into The National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips ADR Enterprises (PADRE), the leading provider of ADR services for complex disputes, proudly announces that ten (10) mediators and arbitrators were inducted into the California and New York Chapters of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NAND), one of the legal profession's most selective and prestigious organizations recognizing excellence in alternative dispute resolution.

PADRE congratulates 10 of our neutrals on their induction into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. Post this PADRE is the leading provider of ADR services for complex disputes.

Membership in the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals is extended by invitation only and is based on peer nominations and due diligence research. Induction reflects a demonstrated record of exceptional skill, integrity, and leadership in resolving complex, high-stakes disputes.

The Phillips ADR neutrals inducted this year into the California Chapter include Seth Aronson, Elliot Brown, Caroline Cheng, Hon. Jay Gandhi (Ret.), Andra Greene, Mark Helm and Niki Mendoza.

The Phillips ADR neutrals inducted this year into the New York Chapter include Sean Coffey, Ann Cook, and David Murphy.

"These inductions reflect what our clients and colleagues already know — that Phillips ADR is home to some of the most accomplished and respected neutrals in the country," said Judge Layn R. Phillips, Founder and CEO of PADRE and NAND member. "Recognition by the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals is a testament not only to individual excellence, but also to our firm's commitment to the highest standards of dispute resolution."

Phillips ADR's panel includes former federal judges and nationally recognized practitioners who handle some of the most challenging matters across a wide range of practice areas, and PADRE continues to solidify its position as the leader in alternative dispute resolution, offering clients unparalleled expertise and a relentless commitment to resolving disputes efficiently and equitably.

About Phillips ADR Enterprises (PADRE)

Phillips ADR Enterprises is a leading mediation and arbitration firm specializing in resolving complex, high-stakes disputes. Founded by Judge Layn R. Phillips, PADRE is committed to delivering exceptional dispute resolution services through a team of dedicated and experienced professionals.

SOURCE PADRE