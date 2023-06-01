Ten Percent Happier, Duolingo, Rocket Mortgage, GoodRx, WhatsApp, Turo others awarded unitQ Quality Excellence Awards

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services, and experiences, announced today the 50 winners of the unitQ Quality Excellence Awards for Spring 2023. These awards celebrate and recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to delivering consistently high-quality products and services, and have earned overwhelming positive user feedback.

The winners are setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective sectors, demonstrating unparalleled dedication to product quality, continuous improvement, and user satisfaction.

"Quality is not an act, it's a habit. These companies have ingrained this principle into their organizational culture and the products and services they build," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO. "The dedication and effort these organizations have put into ensuring the highest quality standards across their products, services, and customer experiences is commendable and deserves to be recognized."

Spring 2023 Quality Excellence Awards, released today, are grounded on the comprehensive AI analysis provided by unitQ's customer feedback software. unitQ's proprietary AI and ML algorithms translated, categorized and summarized 22,225,825 pieces of publicly available Google Play Store and Apple App Store user reviews for 5,318 of Android and iOS top mobile applications, surfacing:

  • Top Quality Issues
  • Top feature requests
  • Trending 4-start reviews on brink of a 5-star review
  • Top 50 apps driving quality excellence

Recipients selected were among those companies that received a Good to Epic unitQ Score. The unitQ Score is unitQ's unbiased and proprietary machine-generated metric that represents the percentage of a company's users reporting a frictionless experience with their product or service. Request your unitQ Score here

Social networking

Education

Finance

Food & Drink 

Gaming

Health & Fitness

Music

Photo & Video

Shopping

Travel

*See this year's Spring 2023 Top 50 Quality Excellence Awards winners in more detail here, including what users love and want more of.

Artificial intelligence to identify gaps, growth opportunities

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures real time user feedback in more than 100 languages from more than four dozen sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as GitHub Issues, Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

Now, with unitQ, product, engineering, support, and customer experience leaders get access to a single source of truth for real-time user feedback to inform their product roadmap, alert on bugs, proactively resolve support issues, and gauge sentiment to ensure the best possible customer experience. unitQ is providing companies with a new way to stay close to their users with real-times insights into what their users think, feel, and experience.

About unitQ

As the leading real time customer feedback platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Chime and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty. Want to know what users think about your organization? Get your free unitQ Score or request a demo to learn more about unitQ.

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

Please visit www.unitq.com for more information. Follow unitQ on Linkedin and Twitter.

For more information, contact David Kravets from unitQ at [email protected].

SOURCE unitQ

