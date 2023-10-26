Ten SM companies honored for excellence in Corporate Governance

News provided by

SM Investments Corporation

26 Oct, 2023, 03:39 ET

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten companies from the SM Group were recognized for their excellence in corporate governance in the recently concluded Golden Arrow Awards by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

China Banking Corporation (China Bank), the banking arm of SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), bagged the highest 5-arrow recognition for two years in a row. SM Prime Holdings, Inc., SM Investments' property business, also attained its second 5-arrow award. 

SM Investments, BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), and Belle Corporation (Belle) notched 4-arrow awards. The companies feted with the 3-arrow recognition were 2GO Group, Inc., and Belle's subsidiaries, Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC) and Premium Leisure Corporation. The other awardees from the Group were Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corporation and the APC Group, Inc.

"This honor inspires us to continue advocating best practices in corporate governance in serving our stakeholders and communities," said SM Investments Chairman of the Board Amando M. Tetangco, Jr.

The SM Group has been a consistent recipient of the Golden Arrow Award from the ICD since 2018. This year's performance has solidified the Group's commitment in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance as one of the most awarded conglomerates with ten of its companies recognized.

ICD's Golden Arrow recognition is awarded to publicly listed companies in the Philippines based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) assessment results.

Established in 1999, the Philippine ICD has been a staunch advocate to establishing and promoting international standards of good corporate governance in the country alongside its regional counterparts.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine company that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified with its food, non-food, and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest bank by total assets among private banks.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

Also from this source

Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista recognize 5 SM Companies for best customer service

Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista recognize 5 SM Companies for best customer service

As SM celebrates its 65th year in business, one may reflect on the many life lessons of Henry Sy Sr. This particular insight comes to mind, "It's...
SM Investments still the most organized in investor relations, strongest in adherence to corporate governance in Southeast Asia

SM Investments still the most organized in investor relations, strongest in adherence to corporate governance in Southeast Asia

SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), one of the Philippines' leading conglomerates, bagged the top spot in two categories in the recently...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.