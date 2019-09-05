Ten Tips to Help After a Prostate Cancer Diagnosis or Prostate Surgery

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty™ is sharing the top tips from their users after a prostate cancer diagnosis and their preferred solution to help men regain their freedom from urinary incontinence after prostate surgery. One of the most common types of male cancer is prostate cancer. A diagnosis can be overwhelming and difficult to talk about for many men. After a diagnosis, during treatment or recovering, here are some suggested steps to follow:

Research prostate cancer so you'll know what your treatment options are. Ask a healthcare professional to recommend some reliable sources of information. Consider getting a second opinion if you need more information or treatment options.

Have family and friends around. They can help with some activities that you may not be able to perform during and after treatment.

Talk to other cancer survivors. Ask your doctor about existing community organizations or support groups.

Take good care of yourself. Do not wallow in self-neglect, get enough sleep and eat a healthy diet and exercise both during and after treatment.

Post-Treatment: Managing Your Catheter

Those who have surgery for prostate cancer will most likely have to use a urinary catheter post-op. When wearing a catheter, you will have to make adjustments to manage living with a catheter and avoiding infections. Using a catheter can take some getting used to.

Understand you have options when selecting a catheter.

When choosing a catheter, many options are available including traditional indwelling catheters like Foley catheters and external catheters. Not all men need an internal catheter and they can lead to UTIs and other infections. Ask your doctor if an external catheter such as Men's Liberty could work for you. Catheters are considered medical devices, so they are traditionally covered by insurance. Men's Liberty's unique design allows for a one-size-fits-most application and its closed system reduces the skin irritation, UTIs and infection that can be caused by other incontinence solutions.

Here are the major dos and don'ts of using a catheter.

Do:

Always wash your hands before and after touching your catheter.

Always place the catheter below the level of the bladder.

Make sure the tube is not bent or twisted to continuously drain urine.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid getting infections.

Always dry after washing.

Don't:

Use talcum powder or scented soap.

Let the bag get too full – ensure it's emptied out all the time.

Strain when urinating.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that is changed daily and dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. Men's Liberty is appropriate for most men; regardless of anatomy size, penile retraction, or whether they are circumcised or uncircumcised. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com.

SOURCE BioDerm

Related Links

http://www.bioderminc.com

