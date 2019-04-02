Ten-X Commercial Releases Portfolio Tool To Enhance Online Transactions For Commercial Real Estate Portfolios

IRVINE and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten-X Commercial, the nation's leading transaction platform powering 90 percent of online commercial real estate sales, today announced the launch of a new end-to-end tool that empowers commercial real estate brokers and sellers to market a portfolio online.

Seamlessly integrating into the Ten-X platform, the Portfolio tool helps brokers and sellers easily track the performance of a portfolio of assets, review real-time lead activity, and utilize Ten-X Commercial's dashboard in either an aggregated Portfolio view or at the individual property level. Additionally, the new Portfolio web page allows buyers to navigate portfolio properties with ease.

"Through consistent demand from our customers, we recognized a need for better portfolio management and made the decision to build an innovative solution that would meet their needs," said Neelika Choudhury, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Ten-X Commercial. "By working closely with our customers, we developed a Portfolio tool that seamlessly integrates with our existing platform and extends Ten-X's streamlined transaction capabilities and data-driven marketing engine to an entire portfolio of properties."

The new Portfolio tool will expand user capabilities on the Ten-X platform, enabling brokers and sellers to highlight an entire portfolio with photos and other interactive content on a single web page. Additionally, brokers and sellers will have access to a dashboard that showcases real-time lead activity, complete with details on potential buyers, page views, vault visits while also tracking sales proceeds over time. Buyers can view and filter assets by property type and location.

"Ten-X Commercial's streamlined, end-to-end transaction platform armed our team with the technology and flexibility to market a complete portfolio of assets as well as showcase each property," said Sean Fulp, Executive Managing Director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. "The dashboard gives us visibility into all activity in the portfolio in real time, including important data on prequalified buyers."

Ten-X is revolutionizing the CRE space by partnering with commercial real estate brokers to develop new features that empower sellers and buyers. As the premier online CRE transaction platform, Ten-X is continuing to lead the industry by introducing an innovative portfolio management tool, providing users with easy access to relevant property and buyer information.

About Ten-X

Ten-X Commercial is the leading end-to-end transaction platform for commercial real estate that powers more than 90 percent of online CRE sales. Our platform empowers brokers, sellers and buyers with data-driven technology and comprehensive marketing tools to expand market visibility and decrease time to close. Ten-X Commercial is headquartered in Irvine and Silicon Valley, Calif., with offices in key markets nationwide. Investors in the company include Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., CapitalG (formerly Google Capital) and Stone Point Capital.

