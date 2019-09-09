Ten-X Wins Prominent Commercial Real Estate Tech Award For Its Industry-leading Transaction Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten-X Commercial, the nation's leading transaction platform powering 90% of all online commercial real estate sales, today announced that it won first place in the sixth annual 2019 Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) in the subcategory of transactions.

This is the second consecutive year that Ten-X has been recognized by the #RETAS. In 2018, the company was named a winner in the category of transaction and underwriting.

Presented by CREtech – the largest event, data and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry – and sponsored by JLL Spark, the #RETAS are the leading international award honoring excellence in commercial real estate technology. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in CRETech, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by CREtech for our industry-leading transaction platform for the second year in a row," said Ten-X President Maureen Waters. "At Ten-X, we are committed to providing brokers, buyers and sellers with innovative, effective transaction tools that leverage data-driven technology and advanced analytics to help streamline the commercial real estate process. We are extremely pleased that our fellow industry leaders recognize the strength of the Ten-X platform, and are thrilled to continue to evolve the way commercial real estate is bought and sold online."

The leading transaction platform for commercial real estate, Ten-X empowers brokers, buyers and sellers with data-driven technology and advanced tools to help accelerate and streamline the CRE transaction process. Earlier this year, the company launched its new, industry-leading Portfolio tool to enable brokers, buyers and sellers to transact portfolios online. The Ten-X platform is the only solution on the market that streamlines the entire transaction from list to close, with 96% of deals closing within 90 days or less.

More information on the Real Estate Tech Awards can be found here .



About Ten-X Commercial

Ten-X Commercial is the leading end-to-end transaction platform for commercial real estate, powering more than 90% of all online CRE sales. Our platform empowers brokers, sellers and buyers with data-driven technology and comprehensive transaction tools to expand market visibility and decrease time to close. Ten-X Commercial is headquartered in Irvine and Silicon Valley, Calif., with offices in key markets nationwide. Investors in the company include Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., CapitalG (formerly Google Capital) and Stone Point Capital.

About CREtech

CREtech is the leading media and events company servicing the greater real estate and technology community. Our mission at CREtech is to connect the real estate and tech sector by hosting engaging conferences, publishing research, and content.

CREtech is owned and operated by The News Funnel, the leading content, connectivity and event platform devoted to the commercial real estate industry.



