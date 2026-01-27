Ten Years of Art, Access, and Community: VisAbility Art Lab Marks Milestone Anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Center for the Visual Arts (VisArts) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its VisAbility Art Lab (VAL) beginning on Friday, January 30th, marking a decade of supporting neurodiverse artists through access, mentorship, and creative autonomy.

Camille Galli, Fish, mosaic glass on glass

Founded in 2015, VisAbility Art Lab is a supported studio program that provides neurodiverse artists with the space, materials, and guidance to develop their artistic practices on their own terms. Over the past ten years, the program has grown from a single artist to a thriving community of 45 working artists, fostering both creative and professional growth.

Since its founding, VisAbility Art Lab artists have sold more than $73,000 in artwork, including nearly $15,000 in the past year alone, reflecting increasing visibility and demand for their work.

"When you're neurodiverse, you're often stifled and told that you need to figure out how to do things on your own or play by the rules," said Maven Kahn, a founding VisAbility Art Lab artist. "VisArts is very good at providing a platform for artists who want to pursue an art career by helping them become self-directed."

VisAbility Art Lab emphasizes autonomy and exploration, allowing artists to set their own schedules, choose their mediums, and develop individual artistic identities within a supportive studio environment.

The 10th anniversary celebration begins January 30th and will run through March 15th with a special conversation with VisAbility Art Lab artists on February 26th, and a Closing Reception on March 15th.

As VisAbility Art Lab enters its second decade, VisArts remains committed to expanding access and ensuring neurodiverse artists continue to have opportunities to create, connect, and thrive.

The Opening Celebration is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged and can be made at https://visartscenter.org/event/opening-celebration-january-30-2026/.

For more information on VisAbility Art Lab, visit https://www.visartscenter.org/artists/visability-art-lab/.

