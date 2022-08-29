Ten Years of Tail

Saltwater Fly Fishing Magazine Marks Milestone in September

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tail Fly Fishing Magazine, the only publication dedicated to saltwater fly fishing in print today, will celebrate ten years as the voice of saltwater fly fishing with an expanded ten-year-anniversary double issue. The commemorative issue delivers to subscribers' mailboxes and goes on sale at retail locations beginning September 6. The magazine's digital edition also goes live at tailflyfishing.com in September.

Tail Fly Fishing Magazine 10 Year Cover

Launched in September 2012 as a digital-only publication, Tail Fly Fishing Magazine has become the leading journal on saltwater fly fishing. Tail Fly Fishing's high-quality print version debuted in 2016. The digital edition still reaches subscribers in more than three dozen countries around the world, while the print edition has grown consistently over the past six years.

"Tail Fly Fishing Magazine has enjoyed continued growth and acceptance despite more ups and downs than a theme park," said Dr. Joseph Ballarini, the magazine's founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief. "The greatest reward is the honor of making a magazine that has become the voice of saltwater fly fishing while bringing joy to our readers."

Despite setbacks in advertising revenue related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the magazine emerged from the pandemic with steady growth in subscription numbers and the slow but consistent return of advertising dollars. Recent investment in the magazine's parent company points to future growth; Michael DeJarnette of Last Stand Properties LLC is now a principal in the company after taking a stake in July. Tail Fly Fishing Magazine managing editor Trey Reid, who has worked in outdoor media for more than 25 years, including jobs with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and ESPN, recently became a principal in the company as well. Ballarini and the new principals have outlined a plan for continued growth through the expanded reach of both the print and digital editions, development of new revenue streams, and increased efforts in digital content and marketing.

"There's a new energy about what we're doing," Reid said. "While we'll continue to serve as the voice of saltwater fly fishing through our exceptional print edition, we're exploring new avenues to deliver additional content through digital and social media platforms."

The magazine provides its readers with entertaining and informative content from award-winning writers and photographers, veteran guides and anglers, and other industry experts. Contributors include International Game Fish Association Hall of Famer Chico Fernandez, a saltwater fly fishing pioneer and redfish world record holder, and Andy Mill, a former Olympic ski racer turned tarpon fly fishing champion and podcast host.

"The magazine and our growing digital platforms are a great value for advertisers," Ballarini said. "Our readers are affluent consumers who spend money to pursue their passions."

For its ten-year anniversary celebration, Tail Fly Fishing Magazine is offering subscriptions that include ten issues for $50 (tailflyfishing.com). Individual copies of the commemorative anniversary issue also may be purchased at the website. The magazine also may be purchased at participating fly shops around the U.S., select Bass Pro Shops and Barnes&Noble outlets.

Tail Fly Fishing Magazine also manages a hosted travel program and an online fly shop through its website, tailflyfishing.com .

Tail Fly Fishing Magazine has a sister publication, Strung, that covers freshwater fly fishing and hunting. Its website is strungmag.com .

Anglers and readers may engage with both magazines on various social media platforms:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tailflyfishingmagazine/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tailflyfishing

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tailflyfishing/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tail-fly-fishing-magazine/

Media Contact:

Katie Zamarra

917.379.5422

[email protected]

SOURCE Tail Fly Fishing Magazine