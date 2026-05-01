Ten Years, Record Highs: Calamos Celebrates a Decade of Historic Growth

Calamos crosses $50 billion in Assets Under Management, expanding the firm's legacy of innovation

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments ("Calamos") celebrates John Koudounis' 10-year anniversary as Chief Executive Officer as a period of sustained growth and visionary leadership. As Calamos approaches its 50th anniversary, Mr. Koudounis is looking to define the Portfolio of the Future – a future grounded in the firm's success and focused on building value through innovation and outpacing the markets.

Under Mr. Koudounis' leadership, Calamos expanded and grew its own assets under management to over $50 billion, and broadened its investment offerings, equities, fixed income, alternatives, outcome-oriented strategies, and even private markets. Noting this important milestone, John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, stated: "Our growth in AUM is not only a testament to the commitment we have made to our clients for nearly fifty years, but also a result of John's strategic vision and forward thinking as our CEO and President."

The firm has innovated where it matters most: developing solutions that help investors manage downside risk, navigate volatility, and pursue long-term goals with greater confidence. Mr. Koudounis continues the firms' legacy of groundbreaking offerings, building on recent successes well beyond traditional categories, such as ETFs offering Bitcoin exposure with downside protection, and laddered autocallables offering high, stable income.

"Overseeing a decade of growth at a firm like Calamos has been a transformative experience," Mr. Koudounis commented on the news. "We have been smart with our innovations to deliver value for our clients and advisors. Launching our industry-leading ETF lines and increasing exposure to digital assets has placed us at the forefront of our peers, as has our private markets partnership with global leader Aksia. It has not been without its challenges, such as COVID-19, but we have risen to each situation and sought solutions, including the Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition. As we look to the future, it is a bright one for Calamos, and I look forward to continuing to lead this exemplary team."

Mr. Koudounis speaks at conferences worldwide, including upcoming main stage appearances at Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas and the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills. He frequently appears on financial news programs, including Fox News Channel, CNN, Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Schwab Network, Yahoo Finance Live, and others.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, interval funds, ETFs, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Calamos, Instagram @calamos_investments, or at www.calamos.com.

SOURCE Calamos Investments