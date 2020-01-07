Ten10 Group Opens New Office in Raleigh, North Carolina

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten10 Group, a UK based provider of software Quality Engineering Services is pleased to announce the opening of its North American office.

CEO Chris Shaw comments: "The US represents a large potential market for Ten10's services. Customers in the US face the same challenges as those in the UK to develop technology solutions to meet the rapidly changing demands of their business. This drives a similar demand for strong technologists, able to help build quality into the software delivery lifecycle – a challenge Ten10's Quality Engineering and Academy services are perfectly positioned to meet."

"With many UK clients also present in the US, expansion into this market is a logical step for Ten10 which will enable us to fulfill requests from our clients to support their technology delivery across the US as we do in the UK."

Principal Consultant Ben Kirby who leads Ten10's team in the US said: "I am delighted that we are opening our first US office. We have selected Raleigh, NC as the location because of its strong reputation as a technology hub supported by several leading academic institutions from where we can source the talent we need to grow our team. NC is home to many potential clients as well as providing excellent transport links to the rest of the country. Furthermore, it is an area which provides an outstanding working and living environment for our staff whilst aligning with the values of our business to support diversity in the technology market."

About Ten10

Ten10 Engineering is a leading Software Quality Engineering business based in the UK. Building on our heritage as experts in software testing and quality, we offer consultancy and services across the technology engineering lifecycle including Quality Engineering, Software Engineering, Business Engineering and Robotic Process Automation.

The award winning Ten10 Academy helps clients overcome technical resourcing challenges by providing bright, passionate and technically adept Academy Engineers. With in-depth training across the latest technologies, methodologies and tools, Academy Engineers help clients successfully deliver technology change programmes by fulfilling the following roles; Test Analysts, SDETs, DevOps Engineers, Developers and Business Analysts.

