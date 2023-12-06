Ten63 Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Drug Discovery Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

News provided by

Ten63 Therapeutics

06 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

-      Ten63's AI/ML Platform Will be Applied to Multiple Disease Areas of Focus within Boehringer's Research and Development Portfolio -

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten63 Therapeutics, a biotechnology company unlocking previously undruggable targets by leveraging proprietary algorithms combining interpretable generative AI and physics-based models, announced today a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. The new partnership is aiming to enable the discovery of novel therapeutic molecules, to address diseases that are out of reach of conventional drug discovery, i.e. diseases with high unmet patient needs.

Hundreds of millions of people are living with diseases that to date cannot be cured or are inadequately treated and which limit the daily activities or life expectancy of affected individuals. New technologies are needed to accelerate the discovery of medicines addressing molecular targets, which have so far eluded attempts to create effective treatment approaches.

The collaboration will apply Ten63's computational drug discovery engine, BEYOND, to discover novel molecules for multiple Boehringer Ingelheim targets in diverse indications, and leverage Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in pre-clinical discovery and drug development.

Ten63's CEO Dr. Marcel Frenkel said: "Ten63 is proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim on finding new molecules addressing challenging Boehringer targets that could have a tremendous impact on human lives. We believe the combination of Ten63's BEYOND platform with Boehringer's leading discovery and development capabilities will be a powerful combination to bring groundbreaking therapeutics to patients."

The BEYOND platform is composed of a suite of proprietary algorithms designed to enable drug discovery for targets that are difficult for conventional drug discovery technologies. BEYOND combines cryptic pocket discovery with a data-independent and interpretable generative chemistry engine to find potent drug candidates by completely exploring the conformational and chemical space of over 100 trillion synthetically feasible drug-like molecules to provably find the best solutions given Ten63's state-of-the-art models. Furthermore, BEYOND learns from every iteration of chemistry, combining target specific data generated by the platform with models based on large external data sets to quickly allow it to transfer prediction of multiple absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties accurately to new chemical space.

Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

About Ten63

With a mission of changing the paradigm of cancer outcomes, Ten63 is leveraging its BEYOND computational drug discovery platform to progress an internal pipeline of first- and best-in-class therapeutics and form strategic partnerships with world leading institutions. While the company's internal pipeline is focused solely on oncology, the BEYOND platform is indication agnostic, and Ten63 is expanding outside of oncology through partnerships. Ten63 is a venture-backed Duke and TTI Chicago spin-out headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Learn more at www.ten63tx.com.      

SOURCE Ten63 Therapeutics

Also from this source

Yosemite's Beverly Lu, Ph.D. joins Ten63's Board of Directors

Yosemite's Beverly Lu, Ph.D. joins Ten63's Board of Directors

Ten63 Therapeutics, a company combining generative AI and physics-based models to develop first- and best-in-class therapeutics with an internal...
Ten63 Therapeutics Elects Steve Hall as Independent Director

Ten63 Therapeutics Elects Steve Hall as Independent Director

Ten63 announces the election of Steve Hall to its board of directors. Hall, who retired as a Partner at LV Management Group (Lilly Ventures) after 12 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.