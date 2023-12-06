Ten63 Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Drug Discovery Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

- Ten63's AI/ML Platform Will be Applied to Multiple Disease Areas of Focus within Boehringer's Research and Development Portfolio -

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten63 Therapeutics, a biotechnology company unlocking previously undruggable targets by leveraging proprietary algorithms combining interpretable generative AI and physics-based models, announced today a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. The new partnership is aiming to enable the discovery of novel therapeutic molecules, to address diseases that are out of reach of conventional drug discovery, i.e. diseases with high unmet patient needs.

Hundreds of millions of people are living with diseases that to date cannot be cured or are inadequately treated and which limit the daily activities or life expectancy of affected individuals. New technologies are needed to accelerate the discovery of medicines addressing molecular targets, which have so far eluded attempts to create effective treatment approaches.

The collaboration will apply Ten63's computational drug discovery engine, BEYOND, to discover novel molecules for multiple Boehringer Ingelheim targets in diverse indications, and leverage Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in pre-clinical discovery and drug development.

Ten63's CEO Dr. Marcel Frenkel said: "Ten63 is proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim on finding new molecules addressing challenging Boehringer targets that could have a tremendous impact on human lives. We believe the combination of Ten63's BEYOND platform with Boehringer's leading discovery and development capabilities will be a powerful combination to bring groundbreaking therapeutics to patients."

The BEYOND platform is composed of a suite of proprietary algorithms designed to enable drug discovery for targets that are difficult for conventional drug discovery technologies. BEYOND combines cryptic pocket discovery with a data-independent and interpretable generative chemistry engine to find potent drug candidates by completely exploring the conformational and chemical space of over 100 trillion synthetically feasible drug-like molecules to provably find the best solutions given Ten63's state-of-the-art models. Furthermore, BEYOND learns from every iteration of chemistry, combining target specific data generated by the platform with models based on large external data sets to quickly allow it to transfer prediction of multiple absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties accurately to new chemical space.

Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

About Ten63

With a mission of changing the paradigm of cancer outcomes, Ten63 is leveraging its BEYOND computational drug discovery platform to progress an internal pipeline of first- and best-in-class therapeutics and form strategic partnerships with world leading institutions. While the company's internal pipeline is focused solely on oncology, the BEYOND platform is indication agnostic, and Ten63 is expanding outside of oncology through partnerships. Ten63 is a venture-backed Duke and TTI Chicago spin-out headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Learn more at www.ten63tx.com.

