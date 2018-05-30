Tenable Appoints Jerry Kennelly, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Riverbed, to Board of Directors

"Jerry ranks among the most respected executives in the tech sector. His insistence on engineering excellence and customer centricity helped to make Riverbed synonymous with WAN optimization and turned the company into a force of nature," said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. "We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to Tenable and look forward to leveraging his expertise. Together we will continue to pioneer the emerging discipline of Cyber Exposure and chart our next phase of global growth."

Kennelly led Riverbed through 16 years of accelerating growth, including the company's successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2006. During this same period, the company's Steelhead™ offering became the world's number one solution for optimizing and accelerating the delivery of any application across wide area networks (WAN). Today, Kennelly is the chairman and CEO of Scandic Capital, LLC, a private equity firm that invests in technology companies, commercial real estate, and varied investment categories.

"Digital transformation and the emergence of the cloud as the de facto computing platform of the modern enterprise mean one thing -- it is vital that we think about cyber security holistically, from cloud to IoT," said Kennelly. "Tenable is on a path to completely disrupt cybersecurity with its Cyber Exposure platform and vision, not to mention the team's singular focus on innovation. I am delighted to join the Tenable leadership team and look forward to our collaboration."

