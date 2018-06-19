Tenable Appoints Kimberly L. Hammonds, former COO of Deutsche Bank AG, to Board of Directors

"Kim's expertise in driving transformational change spans multiple, complex industries, from technology to finance to manufacturing, and each one of these sectors faces foundational Cyber Exposure challenges," said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. "She understands how to accelerate growth and build lasting business models through operational efficiency -- nobody understands complex systems like Kim. We are delighted to welcome her to Tenable."

Hammonds most recently served as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank AG where she was the third female in the company's 148-year history to serve on the Management Board. She served as the Group Chief Information Officer for the Boeing Company. She also held executive positions at Dell Corporation and Ford Motor Company. Her global leadership experience extends across product engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, purchasing, operations and information technology. In addition to Tenable, she serves on the Boards of Directors of Red Hat and Cloudera.

"Tenable is one of the most recognized brands in cybersecurity. Virtually an entire generation of CISOs started their careers using Nessus -- Tenable's market-defining vulnerability assessment solution," said Hammonds. "Today Tenable is taking that expertise in vulnerabilities and assets and using it to completely disrupt the market with its Cyber Exposure platform and vision. I look forward to our collaboration and am thrilled to have joined the team."

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 24,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver Tenable.io®, the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 20 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

