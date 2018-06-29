Tenable Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC and Deutsche Bank will act as active book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stifel will act as passive book-running manager, and William Blair and BTIG will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 24,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver Tenable.io®, the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include 53 percent of the Fortune 500, 29 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies.

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker

Tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, ext. 1544

