Tenable Launches New Cyber Exposure Certification Program for Partners

Digital transformation has radically increased the number and type of new technologies and compute platforms – from Cloud to IoT to Operational Technology – and led to dramatic growth in the attack surface. Organizations are increasingly turning to trusted security advisors to help them address the full Cyber Exposure lifecycle – discover, assess, analyze, fix and measure.

Tenable's Cyber Exposure certification program includes courses now available on Tenable University. The program gives partners the ongoing training and guidance they need to provide their customers with strategic counsel, pragmatic solutions and services to manage, measure and reduce their Cyber Exposure. The enhanced training will provide joint customers with access to local partners for implementations and integrations.

"We understand that no one company can address the Cyber Exposure gap alone, which is why we designed Tenable.io to integrate with other market-leading security technologies. Our partner community is critical to helping us address the Cyber Exposure lifecycle," said John Negron, chief revenue officer, Tenable. "The new Cyber Exposure certification program will prepare partners to sell and service Tenable.io and its innovative integrations, ensuring that our joint customers can understand and reduce their level of exposure and risk."

Through the new certification program, partners will have access to a newly designed curriculum focused on the Tenable.io platform and its applications purpose-built for vulnerability management, container security and web application scanning.

The program also features new role-based certifications for sales, technical and service engineers. The training ensures each employee understands how to address their part of the customer lifecycle, learning how to effectively position, demo and prove the value of Cyber Exposure solutions.

The Cyber Exposure certification training is now available on Tenable University. For more information, visit: https://www.tenable.com/partners/training.

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 24,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver Tenable.io®, the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 20 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

