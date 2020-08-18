Tenacore Enters Distribution Agreement with IMT Analytics

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenacore LLC is pleased to announce the company has entered a distribution agreement with IMT Analytics AG, of Switzerland. Under the agreement, Tenacore LLC will sell the full line of IMT's gas flow analyzers and ventilation test lungs.

IMT Analytics designs and manufactures gas flow analyzers that precisely measure flow, pressure, gas temperature, humidity, and oxygen concentration. They can be used to test many types of ventilators and a variety of medical gas flow and pressure devices such as oxygen concentrators, endoscopic insufflators, and anesthesia machines. The flow analyzers from IMT Analytics also perform calibration or verification during preventive or periodic maintenance or repair service.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our new product portfolio to include the highest quality biomedical test equipment designed and manufactured by IMT Analytics," said Jim Willett, CEO of Tenacore LLC. "The flow analyzers are a logical addition to the Tenacore LLC products and services offering that will increase our ability to best serve our biomedical engineering customers."

Tenacore LLC will distribute the IMT Analytics flow analyzers, as well as utilize the devices for repairs performed at company depot service facilities. The IMT Analytics products will be the first of multiple new biomedical testing devices that Tenacore LLC plans to distribute as the company expands its focus within the healthcare technology service and repair market.

"It is a great pleasure to add Tenacore LLC as a distributer for the flow analyzer product line," said Harri Friberg, CEO of IMT Analytics. "We are recognizing ever increasing global demand for technologically advanced and easy to use flow analyzers and Tenacore LLC will help to ensure greater access throughout the biomedical engineering community through their existing and new customer relationships."

IMT Analytics AG

IMT Analytics is a global leading manufacturer of certified measurement equipment and test lungs for respiratory and anesthetic devices. With headquarters in Buchs, Switzerland and a branch establishment in Singapore, the privately-owned company was founded in 2018 and emerged from imtmedical AG, which has specialized in high-performance medical ventilation and measuring devices since its founding in 1999.

About Tenacore

Tenacore LLC is a healthcare technology management company providing clinical equipment lifecycle solutions to the global healthcare technology community through quality service delivery and dedication to continuous improvement. Specializing in the depot-based service and repair of a broad range of medical equipment, Tenacore's expansion across the United States paired with its multi-vendor service expertise and scalability uniquely positions the company to offer a cost effective and quality alternative to site-based service. In February of 2020, The Courtney Group based in Newport, CA, collaborated with Indianapolis based Centerfield Capital Partners to invest in the acquisition of Tenacore LLC.

