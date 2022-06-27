Tenacore LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Riley Van Hofwegen, Chief Commercial Officer

Van Hofwegen and his team will manage day-to-day sales and marketing activities and execute the core business growth strategy. Additionally, Van Hofwegen will actively partner with the Tenacore operations leadership to grow and expand all segments of the Tenacore product and service offering.

"With over 10 years of experience in the medical device service and repair industry, Riley brings a unique and incredibly valuable mix of skills that will be instrumental in growing Tenacore's currently expanding service and repair business," said James Willett, CEO of Tenacore. "Mr. Van Hofwegen is an outstanding addition to our team, and I'm confident that his long-standing relationships and experience in this business will make him a key contributor to our future growth."

Van Hofwegen most recently served as Director of Sales for Avante Health Solutions, located in San Clemente, CA. In this role, he was responsible for leading and managing a combined sales and customer support team of over 20 in the company's largest region. Prior to Avante Health Solutions, Riley served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for USOC Medical based in Irvine, CA.

"I'm very excited to join Tenacore and look forward to partnering with the entire team to continue building and growing the company," said Van Hofwegen. "Having worked for over ten years building and growing both USOC Medical and Avante Health Solutions, I bring a unique perspective on how we will leverage Tenacore's broad product and service offering to define the company's leadership position in the third-party medical equipment market."

Van Hofwegen holds a Bachelor of Arts, from Florida Atlantic University of Boca Raton, Florida where he graduated with honors.

About Tenacore

Tenacore is an ISO-certified healthcare technology management company providing clinical equipment lifecycle solutions to the global healthcare provider community. With over 20 years of specialization in depot-based service and repair of a broad range of medical equipment, Tenacore offers a quality, cost-effective alternative to site-based service. Leveraging their industry expertise Tenacore also provides a comprehensive offering of replacement parts, OEM-compatible cables and sensors, new and used medical equipment, and biomedical test equipment.

