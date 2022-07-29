TenaFe to Showcase Leading PCIe NVMe SSD Controllers and Development Platform at Flash Memory Summit 2022

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TenaFe Inc., a leading edge solid-state drive (SSD) controller startup, will exhibit patented transformative technology supporting data centers, edge computing and client OEM at Flash Memory Summit held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from August 2nd to 4th, 2022. Located at Booth #946, TenaFe will display an extensive range of storage technologies encompassing PCIe Gen 4 NVMe controllers integrated in client computing, and PCIe Gen 5 NVMe controllers for data center and enterprise. The company will also be showcasing their innovative SSD development platform that accelerates time to market and BGA SSDs for emerging applications.

TenaFe's PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD controllers are industry leading storage solutions designed with DRAMless architecture. The TC2200 set in mass production executes with a striking 4.8GB/s, accompanied by the upcoming 4CH DRAMless TC2201, unleashing 7.4GB/s—pushing PCIe Gen 4x4's performance envelope.

On the PCIe Gen 5 interface, the TC2310 controller utilizing NVMe protocol is the ideal solution for data center applications where performance, power and latency efficiencies are the utmost vital factors. With a max active power average of <20W, the TC2310 applies to E1.S, E1.L, U.2 and E3.S form factors. TenaFe Insight, a revolutionary first-of-its-kind SSD development platform provides a streamlined application process from architecture design to mass production. Designed for flexibility conducive to users, the in-house proprietary platform enables development on-site or through the cloud for smooth collaboration between TenaFe and partners.

TenaFe is also supporting emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, AR/VR products, and gaming phones through the TB2200, a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe BGA SSD. The small-form factor SSD is soldered down, enabling vibration resistant and shock proof applications.

Priyanka Thakore, a technologist and entrepreneur in the semiconductor industry, Co-Founder and Chief Architect at TenaFe Inc., will address the industry state of NVMe BGA SSDs, an innovative, efficient, yet challenging SSD in a small-form factor. Attend "Understanding High Performance NVMe BGA SSD and it's Challenges" on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:45 to 10:50 AM.

Visit TenaFe at booth #946 during Flash Memory Summit 2022 to learn more about the company's leading edge SSD controllers, storage solutions and development platform innovations.

About TenaFe, Inc.

TenaFe, Inc. is a solid-state drive (SSD) controller startup that brings innovative and transformative patented technology to data centers, edge computing and client OEM. The team's rich heritage in OEM and enterprise storage inspired the creation of a first-of-its-kind failure analysis and prediction technology. The company's technology will revolutionize the SSD qualification process– enabling customers to shorten qualification times and their platforms' overall time to market. The company was established in 2019 by the founder of Tidal Systems, along with storage industry veterans with track records of deploying storage solutions across OEM, data center and enterprise markets. To learn more about TenaFe, visit www.tenafe.com.

