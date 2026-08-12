Tenant Inc. and TractIQ Partner to Bring Competitive Intelligence to Self Storage Operators

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. and TractIQ today announced their platform integration, delivering competitive intelligence directly inside Tenant Inc.'s Hummingbird PMS. First announced as a strategic partnership at the Storelocal Innovation Summit in February 2025, the integration is now fully deployed — embedding TractIQ's market data across Rate Management, Rent Roll Reports, and Management Reports inside Hummingbird.

For self-storage operators, competitive rate data has historically required manual street surveys — time-intensive, immediately stale, and limited to what's visible from the road. The Tenant Inc. and TractIQ integration replaces that process entirely. Operators now see what competing facilities within a 3, 5, or 10-mile radius are charging for equivalent spaces, directly inside the workflows where rate decisions are made.

"Operators shouldn't have to leave their PMS to understand their market," said Lance Watkins, CEO at Tenant Inc. "The Nectar API was built so that the best data platforms in self-storage can build directly on the Tenant Inc. platform — giving operators access to tools like TractIQ without adding friction, manual research, or disconnected workflows to their day. TractIQ's data is now embedded where it matters most. That's what an open, operator-first platform should deliver in 2026."

The integration surfaces TractIQ data across three distinct views inside Hummingbird.

In Rate Management, operators see live competitor street rates for matching space types at nearby facilities at the moment they are setting their own rates.

In Rent Roll Reports, in-place rates are benchmarked against the average street rate of facilities within the selected radius, identifying where a portfolio is priced above or below market at a glance.

In Management Reports, every report includes a competitor rate snapshot for surrounding properties — delivering market context automatically, without additional research.

"The gap between REITs and independent operators has always come down to data. Tenant Inc. is closing it," said Noah Starr, CEO at TractIQ. "A Hummingbird operator now sets rates with the same market visibility a REIT pricing team has. Tenant Inc. built the right platform from the start, and we're proud to be the data powering their next phase of decision making."

What the TractIQ Integration Delivers Inside Hummingbird

Competitor Street Rates: Rates for matching space types at facilities within 3, 5, or 10 miles — updated automatically, no manual surveys required.

Rates for matching space types at facilities within 3, 5, or 10 miles — updated automatically, no manual surveys required. Trends Over Time: Rate trend lines showing how nearby facilities have moved — before changes affect your own numbers.

Rate trend lines showing how nearby facilities have moved — before changes affect your own numbers. Geographic Heatmaps: Competitive density maps showing where competing facilities are concentrated relative to your property, directly inside Hummingbird.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is enterprise technology built for every operator, powered by AI. One platform runs your whole operation, complete by default and open by design, from a company operators own and shape. Move once, compete with anyone, and never get boxed in.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

About TractIQ

TractIQ powers serious self-storage decisions across 70,000+ facilities, combining facility-level occupancy and financials with owner data, rental comps, and supply analytics. Their AI Connector puts that data inside Excel, PowerPoint, Claude, and ChatGPT for instant model population and institutional-grade memos. TractIQ is the official data provider of the Self-Storage Almanac and is trusted by Brookfield, Public Storage, Nuveen, 10 Federal, SAM, and other leading groups.

To learn more, please visit tractiq.com

SOURCE Tenant Inc.