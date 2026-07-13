Tenant Inc. Opens Nectar API to AI Tools, Giving Self-Storage Operators Live Access to Their Operational Data

While the rest of the industry is still deciding what to do with AI, Hummingbird operators can already point Claude, ChatGPT, or any AI tool at their live operational data through Nectar.

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. today announced that operators can now point AI tools directly at their live operational data through Nectar, its open API platform — giving self-storage operators the ability to connect Claude, ChatGPT, or any AI tool to their Hummingbird data. With published documentation and an open developer portal, operators and developers can build against the Nectar API today without waiting for a vendor to put it on a roadmap.

Nectar has always been the foundation of the Tenant Inc. platform — the open API that moves data between Hummingbird, Mariposa, and the 40+ third-party vendors built through it. What has changed is what sits on top of it. AI tools that were not viable two years ago can now read structured API data, generate insights, and automate workflows that previously required a developer to build from scratch. Nectar was ready. The tools finally caught up.

"For years the industry has told operators their data is their own. Then they try to use it and find out it only moves where the vendor allows. That's not ownership. That's permission," said Lance Watkins, CEO at Tenant Inc. "Nobody knows exactly how AI changes this industry over the next two years. That's why open matters. On a closed system, every capability an operator wants has to be on someone else's roadmap. On Nectar, a developer can ask an LLM what code they need and build it in days, not weeks."

What Operators Are Building Through Nectar

End-of-Day Recap Agent: An AI agent that pulls moves, delinquencies, and revenue across every property and texts a summary to the operator's phone at close of day.

An AI agent that pulls moves, delinquencies, and revenue across every property and texts a summary to the operator's phone at close of day. One-Prompt Revenue Dashboard: Point an AI tool at the Nectar Management Summary endpoint and pull every key metric into a live dashboard in a single prompt.

Point an AI tool at the Nectar Management Summary endpoint and pull every key metric into a live dashboard in a single prompt. The Integration Nobody Built: Connect a tool the PMS does not natively support, built through Nectar without a vendor build queue or roadmap request.

About Nectar

Nectar is the open API and developer platform at the center of Tenant Inc. Every real-time data flow across Hummingbird, Mariposa, and 40+ connected vendors runs through it — and it is the same open base that lets operators connect their own tools, build their own integrations, and point AI tools directly at their operational data.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is a technology company that offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.