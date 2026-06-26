Tenant Inc. Launches Alita™, AI-Powered Chat That Converts Intent Into Action for Self-Storage Operators

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for the self-storage industry, today announced the launch of Alita™, an AI-powered chat solution embedded directly into the Tenant Inc. platform. Alita is designed to close the gap between tenant intent and action — transforming AI chat from a customer service tool into a full conversion and self-service channel.

Self-storage chatbots have always been good at answering questions. What they haven't been able to do — until now — is turn those answers into action. When a renter is ready to reserve a space, most chat tools hand off to a form, a checkout page, or a phone call. Each redirect is a drop-off point. Alita changes that equation entirely. Renters can browse available spaces with value pricing tiers, select a unit, and complete a reservation without ever leaving the conversation. Existing tenants can retrieve their gate code or make a payment through the same seamless experience — authenticated, accurate, and handled without staff involvement.

"Alita was built for the full lifecycle of the tenant relationship," said Lance Watkins, CEO and Founder of Tenant Inc. "A prospect finds a space and reserves it without leaving the chat. An existing tenant gets their gate code or makes a payment the same way. It's not a tool that answers questions and hands people off somewhere else — it keeps every interaction inside the conversation and turns it into an outcome."

Alita connects directly to real-time inventory, pricing, and tenant account data within the Tenant Inc. platform, ensuring every interaction is accurate, contextual, and actionable. Alita enables operators to:

Convert Renters at Peak Intent: Surface available spaces with value pricing tiers directly in chat, enabling renters to select a unit and complete a reservation without redirects or forms.

Surface available spaces with value pricing tiers directly in chat, enabling renters to select a unit and complete a reservation without redirects or forms. Automate Tenant Self-Service: Allow existing tenants to authenticate and retrieve gate codes or receive a one-time secure payment link via SMS — eliminating routine calls to the office.

Why This Matters to Self-Storage Operators:

Higher Conversion Rates: Every redirect in the rental process is an opportunity for a renter to abandon. Alita keeps the action where the intent is — inside the chat.

Every redirect in the rental process is an opportunity for a renter to abandon. Alita keeps the action where the intent is — inside the chat. Reduced Staff Burden: Gate code requests and payment inquiries are among the most common reasons tenants call the office. Alita handles both automatically and accurately.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is a technology company that offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, visit tenantinc.com.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.