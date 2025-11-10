Tenant Inc. Expands to Australia and New Zealand, Announcing Kennards Self Storage as First International Customer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global movement to modernize self-storage technology took a major step forward today as Tenant Inc. announced its expansion into the Australia and New Zealand markets. Kennards Self Storage, the region's largest private operator, will be the first to adopt the all-in-one platform, with a planned deployment across its entire 100+ facility portfolio.

The expansion brings Tenant Inc.'s operator-first platform to a new global market, furthering the company's core mission to empower independent operators by ending their reliance on legacy software and disconnected "patchwork" systems.

Kennards Self Storage, with over 100 facilities across Australia and New Zealand, is an industry leader known for operational excellence. The company's adoption of Tenant Inc.'s platform underscores the international storage market's shift toward modern, data-driven operations built on a unified platform.

"Tenant's fast evolving suite of software products brings the kind of innovation this industry has been waiting for — tools that simplify operations and strengthen long-term performance. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership!" said Sam Kennard, CEO of Kennards Self Storage.

Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc., elaborated on the personal and strategic importance of this new chapter:

"This expansion is personal for me. As an operator, I spent decades frustrated with legacy tech that just doesn't work. We're honored to bring our platform to Australia and New Zealand to finally give operators there the modern, all-in-one system they actually need to compete and build a more valuable business."

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is a technology company that offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc., provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com .

About Kennards Self Storage

Founded in 1973, Kennards Self Storage is Australia's largest privately owned storage operator, with more than 100 facilities across Australia and New Zealand. Family-owned and proudly independent, Kennards is known for its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer care. The company offers storage solutions for personal, business, and specialty needs, including climate-controlled wine cellars, vehicle storage, and personal custody boxes.

Learn more at kss.com.au .

SOURCE Tenant Inc.