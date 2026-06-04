Tenant Inc. and StoragePilot Announce Integration, Expanding AI Capabilities and Competitor Intelligence Inside Hummingbird PMS

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. today announced the integration of StoragePilot's AI platform with Hummingbird PMS. Built through the Nectar API, Tenant Inc.'s open developer platform, the integration gives Hummingbird operators access to StoragePilot's full suite of AI capabilities — including 24/7 inbound call and chat handling and competitor rate intelligence — connected directly to their Hummingbird data.

For self-storage operators, every unanswered call is a potential lost rental. Every after-hours inquiry that goes unresolved is revenue that doesn't come back. And every rate decision made without current market data is a guess. StoragePilot was built to solve all three — keeping operators open for business around the clock and delivering daily competitor pricing so rate decisions are backed by live market intelligence.

"The Nectar API exists so that the best developers in self-storage can build directly on the Tenant Inc. platform and give operators access to capabilities they couldn't get any other way," said Lance Watkins, CEO at Tenant Inc. "StoragePilot is a great example of that. Their AI tools handle the calls and questions that consume staff time, surface the competitor data that makes rate decisions smarter, and do all of it connected to live Hummingbird data. That's the kind of integration that actually moves the needle for operators."

StoragePilot's platform spans three products now available to Hummingbird operators. The AI Property Manager handles inbound calls and chat around the clock, capturing leads, supporting tenants, and escalating to staff when needed. The AI District Manager helps multi-site operators keep teams aligned and mystery shop every store at scale. The AI Revenue Management product brings daily competitor pricing, tenant and lease analytics, and rate recommendations with estimated NOI impact directly to management teams.

"StoragePilot was built around one idea — that operators should never have to choose between being available and being efficient," said Kyle Lawrence, CEO at StoragePilot. "Integrating with Hummingbird through the Nectar API means operators can put that to work without changing how they run their business."

About StoragePilot

StoragePilot is an AI software platform built exclusively for self-storage operators. The platform helps operators capture every lead, support every tenant, and keep revenue flowing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through AI phone and chat capabilities, a smart knowledge base, and revenue management tools that bring competitor pricing, tenant analytics, and rate recommendations together in one place. Learn more at storagepilot.ai.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. is a technology company that offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, payment processing, data analytics, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business efficiently across point of sale, operations, and online rentals. To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.