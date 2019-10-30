Tenant Momentum Surges Alongside Kansas Department of Commerce $66 Million STAR Bonds Approval of Bluhawk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluhawk today announced a strong list of tenant commitments on the heels of the Kansas Department of Commerce's award of $66 million in STAR bond funding. Bluhawk announced that T.J. Maxx, the nation's largest value retailer, along with several other dynamic tenants including Saltgrass Steak House, Cactus Grill, AT&T, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ and Panera Bread, will open in the development.

"This key STAR bonds approval and the wave of tenant commitments to Bluhawk represent a critical mass of achievements as we move forward with this highly-sustainable and desirable destination-anchored site," said Bart Lowen, Vice President of Development. "Bluhawk is now in its next phase of progress and we are tremendously excited about its growth. We are thankful to the State of Kansas, the City of Overland Park and its residents for being so supportive of our vision for the property."

Indicative of Bluhawk's progress is a wave of new, high-profile lessees who recognize that Bluhawk is a game-changing development for the region, including T.J. Maxx.

T.J. Maxx will be located in the Marketplace Neighborhood of Bluhawk and is scheduled to open in spring 2020. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Cactus Grill, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and AT&T are also planning spring 2020 openings, while Saltgrass Steak House anticipates opening in fall 2020. Panera Bread will open at the end of this year.

Other areas of the site are moving forward in a big way too, with AdventHealth South Overland Park ER expansion into a full-service hospital in 2021, providing critical medical services to the community. The Residences at Bluhawk, with exceptional amenities, offer a maintenance-free lifestyle with luxury and convenience. These state-of-the-art apartment homes are now open and available for leasing.

About Price Brothers

Since 1922, Price Brothers has helped improve how people live and work. With both residential and retail properties, Price Brothers builds, develops and manages liveable spaces while keeping in mind the quality, design and residents. Price Brothers was built from Isaac Price's original commitment to family, quality and integrity and the company has more than 90 years of successfully bringing large scale projects to life.

