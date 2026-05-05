Price, location, and flexibility top renter priorities in 2026

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new tenant survey from Outpost Group and June Homes, the largest coliving operator in the United States, finds that renters in 2026 are focused on three core priorities: price, location, and flexibility.

According to the survey, 97% of respondents rated price as very important, followed closely by location at 93%. Flexibility is also a key factor, with 57% saying a flexible lease is a must-have or highly important. Together, the data points to a pragmatic, mobile renter—one whose needs align closely with the coliving model.

Roommates enjoy one of many common living areas

Affordability remains the dominant driver. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents reported a monthly housing budget between $1,000 and $2,000. Across Outpost Group's 4,000-unit portfolio, fully furnished rooms start at approximately $700 in markets like Boston and Washington, D.C., and from $1,250 in New York City—up to 40% below the cost of a comparable studio or one-bedroom in the same neighborhood.

Location remains non-negotiable for most renters. The survey shows that renters are unwilling to trade neighborhood quality for price, highlighting a gap in the traditional rental market that coliving is positioned to fill.

"Renters are telling us exactly what they want: affordability, desirable neighborhoods, and flexibility," said Sergii Starostin, CEO of Outpost Group. "That combination has been difficult to find in traditional housing, but it's exactly what coliving is designed to provide."

Flexibility reflects the realities of today's renter. Among respondents, 81% reported moving for a specific reason such as a new job, relocation, or school, and 79% have rented before. These are experienced renters whose lives often don't fit a standard 12-month lease.

"Today's renters are more mobile and more intentional," added Starostin. "They expect housing to adapt to their lives—not the other way around."

The survey also highlights a young, career-driven demographic. About 65% of respondents are between 18 and 30, with full-time professionals making up 52% and students accounting for roughly one-third. Only 20% are first-time renters.

Outpost Group and June Homes provide fully furnished private rooms within shared homes, along with amenities such as gyms, common spaces, and community programming. Lease terms are flexible, with no broker fees, and renters are matched with compatible housemates across seven major U.S. markets.

Formed following a November 2025 merger, Outpost Group and June Homes manage approximately 4,000 units nationwide, offering a housing solution designed around the needs of today's renter.

Contact:

Lanny Grossman

President | EM50 Communications

W. 646.833.8106 | [email protected]

SOURCE Outpost Group