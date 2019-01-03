Tenaska Marketing Ventures Adds New Regional Office in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading natural gas marketer Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) announced today that it will open a new regional office in Houston, expanding its physical presence in the energy capital of the world. The new downtown office is slated to open in the second quarter of 2019.

"Tenaska Marketing Ventures is a true market leader in the natural gas industry and our new Houston office will allow us to better serve our existing customers and continue to expand our customer base," said TMV's incoming President Mark Whitt.

The Houston staff will work in conjunction with the trading and scheduling teams located at TMV's headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. The Houston location complements TMV's existing offices in Omaha, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Calgary and Vancouver.

Sean Churchill, who has deep industry knowledge and strong market relationships, joined TMV as director of origination and will be located in the Houston office. He has held natural gas trading and origination positions with EDF Trading, Sequent Energy Management and Calpine Energy Services. Churchill's experience includes electric generation and originating long-term fuel-supply agreements.

TMV is the natural gas marketing affiliate of Tenaska, one of the largest private, independent energy companies in the United States. TMV is consistently ranked by Platts Gas Daily among the top five natural gas marketers in North America, with 10.6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas sold or managed in 2018, a volume equal to 10 percent of total U.S./Canadian natural gas consumption. CapacityCenter.com continues to rank TMV as the top capacity release trader in the United States. TMV is consistently top-rated by its customers in the annual Mastio & Company Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value / Loyalty Benchmarking Study.

About Tenaska Marketing Ventures

Tenaska Marketing Ventures / Tenaska Marketing Canada / Tenaska Gas de México (collectively TMV) is an affiliate of Omaha, Nebraska-based energy company Tenaska. TMV offers tailored solutions to meet wholesale customers' needs for natural gas buying and selling, price hedging, asset management and supply and demand volume swing management. TMV is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. During 2018, TMV sold or managed more than 10.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day.

About Tenaska

Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were approximately $10.5 billion in 2017.

Tenaska has developed more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Tenaska and its affiliates have managed the acquisition of approximately 10,750 MW of energy assets. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 11 natural gas-fueled and renewable power plants able to generate approximately 8,000 MW combined.

Affiliate Tenaska Power Services Co. is a leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.

For more information, visit www.tenaska.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Tenaska

