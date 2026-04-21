Tenaska, TVA Sign on Battery Project Bringing Energy Security, Jobs and $300 Million Investment to East Tennessee

225-MW Bobwhite Project Expected to Come Online in 2029

OMAHA, Neb., and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobwhite Energy Storage, an affiliate of independent energy company Tenaska, has signed a long-term energy storage agreement with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for a 225-megawatt/900-megawatt hour storage project in East Tennessee.

The Bobwhite project, currently in advanced development in Hawkins County, is expected to start construction in 2027 and come online in late 2029. The agreement with TVA, the nation's largest provider of public power, spans 20 years and supports TVA's strategic commitment to strengthen grid reliability, manage peak demand and integrate more resources to help keep power affordable for hardworking American families. The project also reinforces the nation's drive to expand homegrown energy capacity, strengthen America's long-term energy security and ensure communities have access to dependable, resilient power that supports continued economic growth.

"Battery storage is essential to protecting the reliable, affordable electricity our region depends on to power next-generation technologies," said Monika Beckner, TVA Vice President, Power Supply & Fuels. "Projects like Bobwhite strengthen the Valley's energy security, increase our ability to manage extreme conditions and help unleash American energy – building a resilient system that supports families, drives economic growth and reinforces America's energy dominance."

With this agreement, TVA has signed 425 megawatts of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support capacity needs throughout its seven-state service territory.

"This project exemplifies Tenaska's ability to strategically site and develop high-value energy projects that consider grid challenges and market needs," said John Hejkal, Vice President, Origination & Development, with Tenaska Development. "The Bobwhite project supports TVA's goal to maintain a stable, reliable electric grid amid growing customer demand."

Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has successfully developed approximately 14,000 megawatts of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. The company's development portfolio includes more than 33,000 megawatts of energy projects, including 7,000 megawatts of battery storage.

Construction and operation of the Bobwhite project is expected to boost the local economy, with a total estimated investment of approximately $300 million. The project will create up to 75 jobs during peak construction, prioritizing skilled workers from the surrounding communities and supporting TVA's commitment to investing in the people who call the Valley home. In addition to new job opportunities, the project will create meaningful avenues for local businesses to provide goods and services, helping to keep economic benefits rooted in the community and supporting long-term regional growth.

About Tenaska

Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations that span the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The company has an operating fleet of 6,622 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and has developed, managed and/or operated more than 23,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewable generation. Tenaska is advancing more than 33,000 MW of energy projects, encompassing natural gas, natural gas with carbon capture, energy storage and renewables. For more information, visit Tenaska.com.

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to more than 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA has one of the most diverse energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, coal, gas, solar and advanced technologies. TVA is making significant investments in its power system toward new generation and transmission.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. TVA maintains some of the lowest energy costs and highest reliability in the nation. TVA's residential rates are lower than those paid by 80% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities, and its industrial rates are lower than those paid by over 90% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities. In addition, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at tva.com.

Media Contact

Timberly Ross (Tenaska)

402-691-9517

[email protected]

Scott Fiedler (TVA)

423-751-7883

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenaska