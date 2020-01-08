Tenavolts New Generation Rechargeable Lithium AAA Batteries Now Is Available on Amazon

Tenavolts' batteries are the most advanced of their kind and have been recognized as an Honoree in the Tech for a Better World category at the CES Innovation Awards 2020. Tenavolts connects cutting-edge lithium energy technology with the household battery market to fuel growing portable energy needs, while drastically reducing the waste generated from non-rechargeable batteries and obsolete devices. These batteries revolutionize the user's life experience when using a range of everyday electronic devices, providing more excitement and power for electric toys, greater longevity and a more enjoyable commute with wireless headphones, and encouraging simple dental care habits through electric toothbrushes.

"We are thrilled to bring a powerful rechargeable battery experience to more users with the launch of our AAA batteries," said Xiaochen Lin of Tenavolts. "Tenavolts' mission is and has always been, to power a future in sustainability. With fast charging, an incredible lifespan and constant voltage, Tenavolts batteries are a global game-changer, saving people time and money, while also protecting the environment."

Crafted and honed over four years of research and development, Tenavolts' AAA batteries implement two incredible innovations to tackle the shortcomings of traditional disposable and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries: constant output and a long lifecycle. Designed with innovative technology, Tenavolts batteries have a robust and consistent output of 1.5 voltage, allowing it to perform at the same level no matter how long or how often the cells have been used. In addition, the battery's integrated 3-in-1 safety chip protects from the problems of overcharging, extreme temperatures, discharge or short-circuiting, to ensure consistent performance over time. Tenavolts' high power capacity of 1,110mWh makes it ideally suited to power demanding household electronics.

Furthermore, Tenavolts AAA batteries offer an extended lifecycle of up to 1,000 charges, which dramatically reduces the waste generated by disposable and NiMH batteries. Using lithium material and energy-regulated technology, Tenavolts ensures the same cycle-to-cycle performance with zero memory effect, doubling the lifespan of Ni-MH batteries. In addition, Tenavolts batteries reach a full charge in under two hours — 60% faster than Ni-MH — and can only be charged using Tenavolts' authorized micro-USB battery charger, ensuring the ultimate in efficiency, convenience and safety.

Tenavolts batteries are well-suited for use in a range of household devices such as remotes, electronic toys, game controllers, wireless headphones and electric toothbrushes. To demonstrate the benefits of its new generation rechargeable lithium batteries compared to traditional Ni-MH products, Tenavolts conducted multiple demos during CES 2020 with household electronic devices. Tenavolts' AAA battery was tested in a toy racing car, where the voltage of the cells directly determines the speed of the vehicle. In the demo, Tenavolts AAA lithium batteries delivered stronger output and consistent performance in comparison to Eneloop AAA 1.2V Ni-MH batteries, increasing the speed of the car by 20%.

Similar tests conducted with the AA batteries on electric shavers and water flossers revealed superior power and performance compared to Eneloop AA Ni-MH batteries. The RPM in an electric shaver significantly increased when using Tenavolts rechargeable lithium batteries, while the jets in the water flosser achieved a 30% higher water pressure.

Tenavolts AA batteries were also tested in a camera flash, which is regarded as one of the most demanding tests for a battery as it requires an instant high current draw to power the light. While many traditional batteries drain quickly and have reduced performance over prolonged usage, Tenavolts' AA batteries maintained the same functional performance after a series of consecutive photo shoots — demonstrating the batteries have a significant current draw capability.

Tenavolts' AAA rechargeable batteries are available for purchase on Amazon as a 4-pack and come with Tenavolts' authorized micro-USB charger. Prices start from USD 34.99.

