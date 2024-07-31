Tenaya at Yosemite Boasts Remodel and New Amenities

FISH CAMP, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenaya at Yosemite is pleased to announce the completion of a 244-room remodel in its main Lodge, along with the addition of new amenities to enhance each guest's experience.

Inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement, Tenaya at Yosemite reimagined the era's timeless charm with a modern touch. The rooms are designed with a focus on warm wood tones and a palette of soothing, earthy colors to create a tranquil haven promising a peaceful interlude from the exhilaration of Yosemite's great outdoors. Elegant furnishings and soft textures echo the natural beauty of the Sierras, while handcrafted details and understated patterns lend a distinguished nod to the movement's exquisite design philosophy.

Each lodge room's headboards, nightstands, desks, luggage bench, and acoustical TV wall panels have received custom upgrades designed by Allen & Philip Partners and built by Samuel Lawrence Hospitality. These new case good furnishings are complimented by Kellex Seating desk chairs, ottomans and sleeper sofas, as well as new lounge chairs by Kovet Hospitality and dining chairs by Sandler Seating.

Tenaya at Yosemite's lobby and concierge area has also been fully remodeled to seamlessly bridge the guestroom's new design elements throughout the property.

In addition to the hotel's redesign, Tenaya at Yosemite has also unveiled new amenities – including a new pickleball court played with grass rules, a new bocce ball court at the Explorer Clubhouse, a new 18-foot rock-climbing wall with Sierra Nevada Mountain views, and a new dedicated canine play area to expand their dog-friendly services.

Among the on-site additions, Tenaya at Yosemite has begun running new shuttles into Yosemite National Park. Tenaya Shuttles takes guests directly into the heart of the park for convenient access to Yosemite's iconic sights and hikes. Tenaya Shuttles are available to all overnight guests for $39 per seat, with children two and under riding for free, departing from Tenaya's Port-Cochere at 7 a.m. and returns from Lot 7 at 3 p.m.

"The experience at Tenaya at Yosemite offers an escape from the ordinary and it was important that we carry that overall experience through to our room design and services," said General Manager, Brett Archer. "We have taken our guests needs into account through the redesign and expanded our on-site offerings with the overall goal of providing seamless service and simplifying their stay. We hope that, through these changes, they can further enjoy the outdoor exploration in our backyard knowing they have a tranquil space to come back to."

Owned and operated by Delaware North Parks & Resorts, the AAA Four Diamond rated Tenaya at Yosemite is the perfect year-round gateway to a Yosemite National Park vacation. The resort offers three unique guest accommodations nestled along the Sierra pines, including the Tenaya Lodge, The Cottages, and the Explorer Cabins. Tenaya at Yosemite is home to an array of signature restaurants serving locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and craft beverages. For an all-day adventure, Tenaya arranges immersive guided outings into the park with Yosemite 360° Tours, along with an abundance of seasonal activities located on property. For rejuvenation after national park excursions, Tenaya offers full-service treatments at Ascent Spa, and indoor and outdoor pools with cabanas for private service. Tenaya is located just two miles from Yosemite's south gate entrance and 62 miles from Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.

