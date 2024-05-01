Tenayo Foods Unveils Vibrant New Line Of Sauces Designed To Globalize the American Pantry

Revolutionize Mealtime with Squeezable, Mexican-style Barbecue and Mole Sauces

BOULDER, Colo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenayo Foods , a premium provider of gourmet, Mexican-style sauces, proudly announces the launch of its new Barbecue and Mole Sauces, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of culinary excellence. This line extension and website relaunch reflect Tenayo's unwavering dedication to delivering flavor and innovation to its customers. Inspired by the rich tapestry of Mexican culture and cuisine, the new line of sauces captures Tenayo's commitment to making bold flavor experiences approachable for everyone, every day.

Tenayo's sauces offer people of every skill level in the kitchen everything they need to bring a meal to life with a sauce that would traditionally take many hours to prepare. These barbecue sauces and moles are not just limited to grilling; their versatility allows them to be used as a marinade, dipping sauce, or topping for a variety of dishes, including tacos, grilled meats, sandwiches, and more. This brand expansion is kicking off with two lines of squeezable sauces:

Tenayo Barbecue Sauces ( $9.99 per bottle ) Available in Spicy Al Pastor and Poblano, these barbecue sauces are both dynamic, flavor-forward, and shockingly robust. They are the first and only Mexican-style barbecue sauces on the market today and are perfect for drizzling over chicken, slow-cooking the perfect pork shoulder, or making tacos Al Pastor easier than ever. Each flavor contains only 5 grams of sugar or less and is GMO free.

( ) Available in and these barbecue sauces are both dynamic, flavor-forward, and shockingly robust. They are the first and only Mexican-style barbecue sauces on the market today and are perfect for drizzling over chicken, slow-cooking the perfect pork shoulder, or making tacos easier than ever. Each flavor contains only 5 grams of sugar or less and is GMO free. Tenayo Mole Sauces ( $9.99 per bottle): Available in Mole Rojo and Mole Negro, these sensational accompaniments offer a robust, multi-layered sauce known for its complexity of spice. Due to their arduous nature, moles are traditionally reserved for special occasion meals. Now in a first-to-market squeeze bottle format, mole has never been easier to drizzle on everything or slow cook as a ready-to-use simmer sauce. Both the Mole Rojo and Mole Negro boast less than 3 grams of sugar, are made with avocado oil, and are GMO free.

"An intensely flavorful sauce can transform an entire meal," said Lonna Borden and Seth Monette, co-CEOs of Tenayo Foods. "And we wanted to combine the experience of some of the most complex sauces in Mexican cuisine with the joy of easily elevating any meal at home in seconds."

The Spicy Al Pastor Barbecue Sauce is now available at select Target stores and target.com, offering customers the opportunity to elevate their culinary creations with a dynamic kick. The brand will expand into additional retailers this summer. For more information about Tenayo and find a retailer near you, please visit https://tenayofoods.com/ or follow the brand's journey at @tenayofoods .

About Tenayo Foods:

Tenayo Foods is a premium producer of Mexican-style sauces and condiments, dedicated to bringing the rich flavors of Mexican cuisine to tables nationwide. Founded on a passion for quality and flavor, Tenayo Foods crafts its products using flavor-forward recipes and high-quality ingredients. Inspired by the town of El Tenayo, just north of Mexico City, where the brand's flavors were born, these sauces aim to bring the depth of Mexican cuisine to every table.

