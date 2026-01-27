Tenbin Raises $7 Million Led by Galaxy Ventures to Transform Onchain Capital Markets via new Asset Tokenization Protocol

Tenbin's mission is to make tokenized assets better than their offchain counterparts by combining TradFi liquidity with DeFi composability, enabling onchain assets to trade, settle, and earn yield in ways previously inaccessible to traditional and crypto markets.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenbin Labs , a next-generation tokenization protocol, announced a $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures, with participation from Wintermute Ventures, FalconX, GSR, Nascent, Variant, Archetype, Bankless Ventures and more. Tenbin is building the next generation of tokenized asset infrastructure by making onchain assets faster, more liquid, and more capable than their offchain counterparts. Tenbin's mission is to accelerate the global adoption of onchain capital markets and tokenized assets, starting with gold, FX, and commodities.

Tokenization has exploded over the past few years. Treasuries, credit, gold, and FX are now being tokenized onchain at a rapid pace. The global tokenized asset market (excluding stablecoins) is valued at $33 billion in 2025 and, according to research from Deutsche Bank, is projected to reach $3-4 trillion by 2030 (150%+ CAGR). Institutional allocators are expected to deploy 7–9% of their portfolios into tokenized assets by 2027.

However, most tokenized assets are structurally inferior to their offchain equivalents, with limited utility and scalability. Today's tokenization models wrap assets without rebuilding the market infrastructure that gives these assets utility. As a result, tokenized gold, FX, and commodities often trade with shallow liquidity, delayed settlement times, and onchain price distortions that limit their usefulness as collateral or store-of-value. Tenbin was launched to solve this.

Tenbin reverses this pattern by connecting onchain assets directly to the global derivatives infrastructure where real liquidity resides, starting with the CME futures markets. Tenbin's architecture aligns pricing, liquidity, and yield with the real-world markets underlying each asset. This design enables Tenbin's tokenized assets to inherit deep real-world liquidity onchain while unlocking yield originating from both institutional carry and DeFi. The result is a new class of institutional-grade, yield-bearing, tokenized assets that remain fully liquid and composable across the onchain ecosystem.

"Tokenization only works if onchain assets become more useful than their off-chain equivalents. Simply wrapping gold or FX onchain without rebuilding the underlying market structure creates assets that are slower, less liquid, and harder to use. Tenbin is the solution built to fix this broken structure," said Yuki Yuminaga, Co-Founder & CEO, Tenbin Labs who previously was a research partner at Fenbushi and Head of Growth at Sorella. "Our goal is simple, it is to make tokenized assets trade more efficiently, settle faster, and deliver utility that legacy off-chain assets cannot offer."

Through a structured exposure mechanism and a dual onchain/offchain collateral architecture, Tenbin enables:

≈30-second minting and redemption (≈3 Ethereum blocks)

blocks) Zero mint/redemption fees under normal conditions

Yield-bearing exposure sourced from institutional carry and onchain stablecoin yield

yield Deep liquidity inherited from underlying TradFi markets

Full composability across the DeFi ecosystem

"What impressed us about Tenbin is their approach. They're not wrapping assets, they're rebuilding the entire issuance and liquidity stack for onchain markets. We believe Tenbin will play a foundational role in the evolution of onchain capital markets," said Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures

Tenbin will debut its first asset, yield-bearing tokenized gold, in early 2026, through integrations with major market makers and prime brokers including Hidden Road, Ripple Prime, and additional partners to be announced.

Following the gold launch, Tenbin will expand its asset suite to include global FX currencies (BRL, MXN, JPY, etc.), commodities and metals, energy products and more.

About Tenbin Labs

Tenbin is a tokenization protocol founded on a simple but uncompromising belief that tokenized assets should be better than the assets they represent. Faster to redeem, easier to use, more composable, and capable of generating yield. By combining institutional derivatives infrastructure with transparent on-chain collateral systems, Tenbin creates a new class of assets that are liquid, accessible, yield-bearing, and instantly redeemable. Tenbin is building the next foundation for the onchain financial system. For more information, please visit https://tenbinlabs.xyz/ .

