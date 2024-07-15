TenCate Acquires Majority Stake in Byrom-Davey Inc.

DAYTON, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate Grass ("TenCate") announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in Byrom-Davey, Inc., the leading sports facility builder in Southern California. The current management team of Byrom-Davey will continue to lead the company.

Byrom-Davey founder and CEO, Steve Davey, said, "When we were exploring a potential sale of the business, the most important aspect of selecting a partner for the future was to find a buyer that shares our core values of integrity and quality. We believe that we could not have found a better partner for the future than TenCate."

Joe Fields, Chief Executive Officer of TenCate Grass Americas, said, "Steve Davey and his team have set the standard for how a sports construction company should serve its customers, with a track record spanning two decades. We are thrilled to have them join the TenCate group of companies as we continue to expand our geographical footprint."

About TenCate

TenCate is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and installer of artificial turf and other surfaces for Sports, including those for football, soccer, baseball, softball, field hockey and a variety of smaller Sports as well as for the rapidly growing Outdoor Living segment. Headquartered in the Netherlands with its main manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, the Company serves customers in more than forty countries. For more information, please visit www.tencategrass.com.

About Byrom-Davey

Byrom-Davey Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is the leading provider of athletic facility design and construction in Southern California. Founded in 2001 by Steve Davey and Joe Byrom, the company has built over 600 athletic facilities in the state. For more information, please visit www.byrom-davey.com.

Media Contact

Erica Rumpke

Director of Marketing, TenCate

513-484-6795

[email protected]

