TenCate Acquires Majority Stake in The LandTek Group Inc.

DAYTON, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate Grass ("TenCate") today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in The LandTek Group ("LandTek"), the leading provider of athletic field engineering, construction, project management and maintenance services on the East Coast from New York to South Florida. The founders and management team of LandTek will continue to be substantial shareholders and will also continue to lead the company.

"This partnership represents a culmination of the full LandTek team's efforts since I started LandTek in my mother's garage 45 years ago," said Mike Ryan, CEO of LandTek. "TenCate is the ideal partner with experience, capabilities and know-how needed to support LandTek's long-term growth strategy."

Joe Fields, Chief Executive Officer of TenCate Grass Americas, said: "LandTek has a proven track record of sustained growth in geographies that have been underserved by TenCate. We are very excited about the combination of LandTek's unparalleled customer service and quality with TenCate's market-leading product portfolio and unparalleled U.S.-based supply chain."

Raymond James served as financial advisor to The LandTek Group. Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. served as legal advisors to LandTek. Burr & Forman and Latham & Watkins served as legal advisors to TenCate.

About TenCate

TenCate is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and installer of artificial turf and other surfaces for Sports, including those for football, soccer, baseball, softball, field hockey and a variety of smaller Sports as well as for the rapidly growing Outdoor Living segment. Headquartered in the Netherlands with its main manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, the Company serves customers in more than forty countries. For more information, please visit www.tencategrass.com.

About The LandTek Group

The LandTek group is a leading provider of athletic field engineering, construction and project management services. Based in Bay Shore, NY, the Company has operations throughout the East Coast from New York to South Florida. Northeast and Florida. LandTek offers a range of solutions intended to meet the needs of both municipal and private projects, including the initial engineering and design process, installation and continued maintenance services. The vast portfolio of satisfied LandTek customers provides testimony to the company's capabilities. For more information, please visit www.landtekgroup.com.

